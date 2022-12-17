ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Y. Knicks 132, Golden State 94

GOLDEN STATE (94) D.Green 3-5 0-0 7, Moody 4-9 0-0 11, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 8-18 8-9 26, Thompson 5-12 0-0 11, Baldwin Jr. 1-6 0-0 3, Kuminga 5-7 2-2 13, Lamb 2-3 0-0 6, Jerome 5-7 0-0 11, Wiseman 1-4 2-2 4, Rollins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-74 12-13 94.
NEW YORK STATE
NO. 12 BAYLOR 58, NORTHWESTERN STATE 48

Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (J.Black 5-20, Haney 2-4, Sharp 0-1, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuath). Turnovers: 10 (Haney 3, McDonald 2, Sharp 2, Hampton, J.Black, Prim). Steals: 7 (Haney 2, Sharp 2, J.Black, Kuath, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
DAYTON 88, ALCORN STATE 46

Percentages: FG .279, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Wade 1-2, Brewton 1-4, Carter 0-1, Joshua 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Montgomery 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marshall 3, Montgomery). Turnovers: 7 (Joshua 3, Wade 2, Kendall, McQuarter). Steals: 7 (Marshall 2, Wade 2, Carter, McQuarter, Montgomery).
DAYTON, OH
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
FRESNO, CA
SAM HOUSTON STATE 107, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 26

Percentages: FG .176, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Murray 1-1, Minor 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Stafford 0-2, Hulse 0-3, Smith 0-3, Camp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 7. Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray). Turnovers: 24 (Hulse 4, Minor 4, Stafford 3, Terrell 3, Walker...
HOUSTON, TX
NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64

Percentages: FG .348, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Evans 3-3, Cornelius 1-4, T.Young 1-4, C.Young 1-6, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 18 (Evans 6, Jones 3, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Bell, C.Young). Steals: 8 (C.Young 2, Cook, Cornelius,...
JACKSON, MS
EASTERN WASHINGTON 130, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .273, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Rogers 5-12, Rodriguez 3-9, Mora 2-6, Carlos 0-1, Deont.Begay 0-1, Woodward 0-1, Chaffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Rogers 6, Bobb 2, Chaffin 2, Lane 2, Rodriguez 2, Mora). Steals: 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lane).
WASHINGTON STATE
WAGNER 58, DELAWARE STATE 51

Percentages: FG .333, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hunt 4-6, Ezquerra 2-3, Price Noel 1-4, B.Brown 0-2, Moore 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Lewis). Turnovers: 14 (B.Brown 4, K.Lewis 3, Hughes 2, Ezquerra, Hunt, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor). Steals: 12 (B.Brown 3,...
DOVER, DE
Denver 105, Memphis 91

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
PACIFIC 74, LAMAR 65

Percentages: FG .491, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Avdalovic 5-8, Boone 2-3, Blake 2-7, Beard 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Martindale 0-1, Odum 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Blake, Denson, Odum, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Boone 4, Beard 3, Denson 2, Ivy-Curry 2,...
LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66

Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Chicago 113, Miami 103

Percentages: FG .548, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Vucevic 3-5, LaVine 3-8, White 3-8, Dragic 2-3, Caruso 1-1, Williams 1-4, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 16 (Vucevic 3, Williams 3, Caruso 2, DeRozan 2, Jones Jr. 2, LaVine 2,...
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74

Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
DURHAM, NC
NEW MEXICO 94, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 63

Percentages: FG .282, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris). Steals: 11 (Harding...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
GREELEY, CO
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64

Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
MIAMI, FL
UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-7) Cooper 5-12 3-3 16, Hunter 5-17 4-7 17, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Kayouloud 6-13 3-4 15, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Cato 3-6 3-3 9, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 1-2 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-17 66.
