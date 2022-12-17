Read full article on original website
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Porterville Recorder
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Evans 3-3, Cornelius 1-4, T.Young 1-4, C.Young 1-6, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 18 (Evans 6, Jones 3, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Bell, C.Young). Steals: 8 (C.Young 2, Cook, Cornelius,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 12 BAYLOR 58, NORTHWESTERN STATE 48
Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (J.Black 5-20, Haney 2-4, Sharp 0-1, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuath). Turnovers: 10 (Haney 3, McDonald 2, Sharp 2, Hampton, J.Black, Prim). Steals: 7 (Haney 2, Sharp 2, J.Black, Kuath, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 132, Golden State 94
Percentages: FG .473, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Moody 3-6, Lamb 2-3, Poole 2-8, Jerome 1-2, Kuminga 1-2, D.Green 1-3, Baldwin Jr. 1-4, Thompson 1-5, Rollins 0-1, Wiseman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wiseman 2). Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Poole 4, Kuminga 3, Jerome...
Porterville Recorder
WAGNER 58, DELAWARE STATE 51
Percentages: FG .333, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hunt 4-6, Ezquerra 2-3, Price Noel 1-4, B.Brown 0-2, Moore 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Lewis). Turnovers: 14 (B.Brown 4, K.Lewis 3, Hughes 2, Ezquerra, Hunt, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor). Steals: 12 (B.Brown 3,...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72
Percentages: FG .472, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Ervin 3-8, Halloran 2-4, Mackinnon 2-4, Sherry 1-1, Noord 1-2, Pratt 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Mackinnon 4, Noord 4, Michael 3, Bowen 2, Halloran 2, Pratt 2, Sherry). Steals: 9 (Halloran 3, Noord 3, Mackinnon, Michael,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 113, Miami 103
Percentages: FG .548, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Vucevic 3-5, LaVine 3-8, White 3-8, Dragic 2-3, Caruso 1-1, Williams 1-4, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 16 (Vucevic 3, Williams 3, Caruso 2, DeRozan 2, Jones Jr. 2, LaVine 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO 94, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 63
Percentages: FG .282, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris). Steals: 11 (Harding...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
SAM HOUSTON STATE 107, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 26
Percentages: FG .176, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Murray 1-1, Minor 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Stafford 0-2, Hulse 0-3, Smith 0-3, Camp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 7. Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray). Turnovers: 24 (Hulse 4, Minor 4, Stafford 3, Terrell 3, Walker...
Porterville Recorder
Dayton 88, Alcorn St. 46
ALCORN ST. (3-9) Kendall 0-2 0-0 0, Joshua 2-7 1-2 5, McQuarter 3-9 0-0 6, Wade 3-9 0-0 7, Montgomery 5-13 1-2 11, Brewton 3-13 1-2 8, Marshall 2-8 3-6 7, Jordan 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 6-12 46.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74
Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN WASHINGTON 130, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .273, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Rogers 5-12, Rodriguez 3-9, Mora 2-6, Carlos 0-1, Deont.Begay 0-1, Woodward 0-1, Chaffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Rogers 6, Bobb 2, Chaffin 2, Lane 2, Rodriguez 2, Mora). Steals: 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lane).
Porterville Recorder
AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
Porterville Recorder
PROVIDENCE 103, NO. 24 MARQUETTE 98, 2OT
Percentages: FG .520, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Jones 3-10, Joplin 2-4, Kolek 1-1, Prosper 1-3, S.Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighodaro 2, Joplin, Mitchell). Turnovers: 12 (Kolek 6, Ighodaro 2, K.Jones 2, Joplin, Prosper). Steals: 11 (Kolek 5, K.Jones 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
