NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
The Jets have come a long way since they fell to the Minnesota Wild on November 23rd at Xcel Energy Center 6-1. Since that night, they have won five straight away from Canada Life Centre to improve their road record to 9-4-1, including last night's clinical 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg has outscored their opponents over the road win streak 25-10. They will look to extend their run in Seattle, a place where they shocked the Kraken with a 3-2 overtime decision.
NHL
Devils Look to End Slide Against Cats | PREVIEW
New Jersey tries to end its 0-5-1 skid when they travel to sunny Florida to face the Panthers. The Devils finish off a two-game back-to-back road trip in Florida against the Panthers with a 7 p.m. puck drop. You can watch on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Maple Leafs
Live updates from Scotiabank Arena where the Bolts face the Leafs on Tuesday. The Lightning put a five-game winning streak on the line against Toronto on Tuesday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Nuts &...
NHL
Grandfather of Maple Leafs defenseman Mete killed in mass shooting
TORONTO -- The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Victor Mete was among five people killed in a mass shooting in a Toronto suburb Sunday. York regional police on Tuesday released the names of those killed in the shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, including Vittorio Panza, Mete's 79-year-old grandfather. "The Toronto...
NHL
Down on the Farm: Prospects on Similar Journey to the State of Hockey
Daemon Hunt and Ryan O'Rourke with nearly identical paths to pro hockey. To say Minnesota Wild prospects Daemon Hunt and Ryan O'Rourke have taken similar hockey journeys would be an understatement. The two rookie defensemen share a tremendous amount in common, yet possess their own uniqueness which makes each one a high-end prospect within the organization.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Can You Dig It?
Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann plays hero role with game-winner in 3-2 victory after Kraken fall behind twice. Philipp Grubauer makes big stops to keep game close. The Kraken dug an early hole for themselves Sunday night, giving up a goal mid-first period and finishing the opening period down 1-0. But then Seattle dug right back, tying the game at 1-1 and then again at 2-2 before Seattle's leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, gathered a loose puck with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period, deploying his signature quick-release shot to beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich to make it a 3-2 final.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Bruins 7, Panthers 3
From falling behind early to Sam Reinhart's goal streak, here's five takeaways from Monday's loss in Boston. After clawing their way back to within one goal, the Florida Panthers simply couldn't recover from their early deficit in an eventual 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'MORE OF THAT TONIGHT'
What was said this morning ahead of tilt with Sharks. "Obviously we just played each other and and it's fresh in our minds still. You have time to go through their lineup and their players and that kind of stuff, and they probably do the same with us. But as I said, just clean a little bit up and start the game we finished."
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec 20
TEMPE -- The Canadiens practiced at Mullet Arena in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of traveling to Denver for the next stop of their pre-Christmas road trip. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. Tuesday, December 20. Practice. LW C RW.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS - Don Granato informed Ilya Lyubushkin on Monday morning that he would be in the lineup against the Vegas Golden Knights, his first game since November 28 due to a lower-body injury. Lyubushkin's response, according to Granato: "Thank you, coach." "He's a really special person," Granato said. "…...
NHL
Hertl suspended 2 games for actions in Sharks game
NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm during NHL Game No. 501 in San Jose on Sunday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
NHL
Devils Kick Off Back-to-Back in North Carolina | PREVIEW
New Jersey starts its two-game road trip in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Devils start a back-to-back road trip in North Carolina against the Hurricanes with a 7 p.m. ET puck drop. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the pre-game story, watch...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Flyers
Columbus heads into the holiday with a pair of road games starting tonight. The Blue Jackets' losing skid hit four on Monday night in Nationwide Arena, as once again goals proved hard to come by in a 2-1 loss to Central Division-leading Dallas. The pre-Christmas slate now concludes with trips to Philadelphia and Chicago, and Columbus will look to stuff its stocking with a few wins before heading home to enjoy the holiday.
NHL
MTL@ARI: Game recap
TEMPE - The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Monday. It was Montreal's first-ever visit to the Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. There was no lack of Habs fans in attendance despite being...
