What NFL Games Are on Christmas Day? TV Channels, Schedule, More
NFL schedule for Week 16 includes these three Christmas Day games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s the most wonderful time of the year – lights are twinkling, chestnuts are roasting, online shopping is exploding and families are gathering. What better time to watch a football game than while sipping some eggnog and cozying up to a fire?
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Outfit On Sunday
Today is the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship, and Tiger and Charlie Woods are dressed for the occasion. The father-son duo enters today tied for second place, two shots back of the lead. They're firmly in contention, and since today is Sunday, that means only one thing. You...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UFC legend sends shocking Brittney Griner statement
Brittney Griner is home for Christmas thanks to President Joe Biden trading a convicted arms dealer for the WNBA superstar in a prisoner exchange with the Russian government. Biden faced virulent online criticism for leaving former United States Marine Paul Whelan, who is currently serving 16 years in Russian custody in espionage charges, out of the deal that freed Griner. Whalen’s family issued multiple statements supporting Biden’s move.
A junior golfer asked Gary Player for an autograph—then got some legendary golf advice
ORLANDO — As Gary Player walked off the range, fresh off hammering his final few drives into the distance before his 9:08 a.m. final round tee time at the PNC Championship, he spotted a young boy in the crowd, holding a flag. "Come here young man," the 87-year-old Player...
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Wednesday
The college football bowl season marches on this week in the days before Christmas with one game set to kick off on the Wednesday schedule. So far in the early going, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best against national competition, with the former going 3-0 and the latter 2-1, ...
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and...
Lions' Penei Sewell Hilariously Analyzes Viral Video of Fan Pass-Blocking in Parking Lot
Penei Sewell analyzes viral video of Lions fan pass-blocking in parking lot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A viral moment emerged from the MetLife Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Ahead of the Detroit Lions-New York Jets game in East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of Lions fans participated in some...
Tiger Woods: 2022 'tough but rewarding' says 15-time major winner
Tiger Woods says 2022 was "one of the more rewarding years I've had in a while" and is aiming to play all four majors next year. The American, a 15-time major winner, is still recovering from severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash in February 2021. He has also...
Report: Mat Ishbia Finalizing $4 Billion Purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury
Report: Mat Ishbia finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Phoenix’s basketball franchises reportedly are on the verge of landing a new owner. Mat Ishbia is finalizing the purchase of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury for $4 billion, according to The Athletic’s Shams...
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Takeaways: Appalling Shooting, A Reserve Backcourt, Energy and Effort
After winning five consecutive home games, the Houston Rockets dropped their second contest inside the Toyota Center following a 107-97 loss to the Trail Blazers.
