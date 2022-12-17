ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What NFL Games Are on Christmas Day? TV Channels, Schedule, More

NFL schedule for Week 16 includes these three Christmas Day games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s the most wonderful time of the year – lights are twinkling, chestnuts are roasting, online shopping is exploding and families are gathering. What better time to watch a football game than while sipping some eggnog and cozying up to a fire?
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Outfit On Sunday

Today is the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship, and Tiger and Charlie Woods are dressed for the occasion. The father-son duo enters today tied for second place, two shots back of the lead. They're firmly in contention, and since today is Sunday, that means only one thing. You...
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

UFC legend sends shocking Brittney Griner statement

Brittney Griner is home for Christmas thanks to President Joe Biden trading a convicted arms dealer for the WNBA superstar in a prisoner exchange with the Russian government. Biden faced virulent online criticism for leaving former United States Marine Paul Whelan, who is currently serving 16 years in Russian custody in espionage charges, out of the deal that freed Griner. Whalen’s family issued multiple statements supporting Biden’s move.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: Mat Ishbia Finalizing $4 Billion Purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury

Report: Mat Ishbia finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Phoenix’s basketball franchises reportedly are on the verge of landing a new owner. Mat Ishbia is finalizing the purchase of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury for $4 billion, according to The Athletic’s Shams...
PHOENIX, AZ

