Porterville High graduate Grant Snyder capped one of the most storied careers in Air Force Academy history by earning All-America honors for the third straight time. Snyder, a senior, was named as an honorable mention selection by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches, ACWPA, as a utility player. Snyder was a second-team selection in 2020 and honorable mention choice in 2021.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO