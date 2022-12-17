Read full article on original website
Bluefield native Mookie Collier shines on big stage at the Celebration Bowl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Followers of high school football in West Virginia were well-acquainted with Bluefield High School graduate Mookie Collier five years ago. In 2017, Collier rushed for 2,235 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Beavers to the Class AA state championship. He won the MetroNews Player of the Year and Kennedy Award honors.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
West Virginia Hive Selects Marcus Thomas of Fat Bottom Coolers 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Each year, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) recognizes top performing Hive clients in a number of categories.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
James Gritt, beloved West Virginia gardener and entrepreneur, dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved, former Putnam County gardener and Capitol Market vendor has passed away, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse said on Tuesday. According to the obituary, James (Jim) Gritt, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died from lung cancer on Sunday. Gritt graduated from Buffalo High School in West Virginia, his obituary says. He was […]
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
WDBJ7.com
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
KRT bus, Nitro Police cruiser involved in crash in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A KRT bus and a City of Nitro police cruiser were involved in a crash in Charleston on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Brooks St. and Washington St. East at around 12:20 p.m. No injuries or road closures were reported. 13 News has a crew […]
lootpress.com
El Bandido celebrates 2 years at Beckley location
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The El Bandido Mexican Restaurant celebrated two years of businesses at their Beckley location on Robert C. Byrd Drive over the weekend. The establishment, situated near other Raleigh County fixtures such as Staples and Planet Fitness at By Pass Plaza, celebrated the anniversary of their second year in Beckley on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
WSAZ
Wynonna Judd announces special guests for 2023 concert in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans. Wynonna enlisted the talents of some of Nashville’s brightest stars - joining her as the 2023 run stops...
Raleigh County power outage caused by electrocution after attempted copper theft
A power outage in Raleigh County, West Virginia was due to a person who was electrocuted.
Representatives inspect conditions of manufactured home communities in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, representatives visited manufactured home parks in the Mercer County area to inspect the conditions where tenants lived. Back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice and others met at the Mercer County Courthouse for a hearing on a lawsuit against the […]
Beckley Stratton Middle School holds first ever Crafts Fair
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local middle school got into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 17th. Beckley Stratton Middle School put together its inaugural Christmas Crafts and vender Fair. Local small business owners packed the halls of the school, to give members of the community a chance to cross off any last minute shopping […]
WSAZ
Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County
Herd fans took in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on the video board ahead of the basketball team's home game. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl. Updated: 4 hours ago. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson’s vigil in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –The Princeton community gathered at one local high school to honor the life of a missing girl who was found dead. A large crowd showed up to remember 14-year-old Kierra Jackson. Jackson went missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and was found dead on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Princeton Senior High […]
lootpress.com
Traffic Alert: Beckley pipeline work ongoing
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Active road work occurring in the Beckley are could result in delays for some motorists Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, roadside maintenance is underway along Antonio Avenue in Raleigh County by the East Beckley Community Transformation Center. Entities on-site for the utility work include West...
Woodrow Wilson highschool students look to regroup and recover
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A situation de-escalated at Woodrow Wilson high school. Now, both communities in and outside of the classroom look to learn from what happened on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of students while in school is a top priority for faculty and staff. With increased instances of shootings, threats, and “swat […]
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Several injured after crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-car motor vehicle accident sent several to the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 8:00 this morning, December 19, 2022, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US Route 19, and Ames...
