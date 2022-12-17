ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

Metro News

Bluefield native Mookie Collier shines on big stage at the Celebration Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Followers of high school football in West Virginia were well-acquainted with Bluefield High School graduate Mookie Collier five years ago. In 2017, Collier rushed for 2,235 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Beavers to the Class AA state championship. He won the MetroNews Player of the Year and Kennedy Award honors.
BLUEFIELD, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

El Bandido celebrates 2 years at Beckley location

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The El Bandido Mexican Restaurant celebrated two years of businesses at their Beckley location on Robert C. Byrd Drive over the weekend. The establishment, situated near other Raleigh County fixtures such as Staples and Planet Fitness at By Pass Plaza, celebrated the anniversary of their second year in Beckley on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Wynonna Judd announces special guests for 2023 concert in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans. Wynonna enlisted the talents of some of Nashville’s brightest stars - joining her as the 2023 run stops...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Stratton Middle School holds first ever Crafts Fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local middle school got into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 17th. Beckley Stratton Middle School put together its inaugural Christmas Crafts and vender Fair. Local small business owners packed the halls of the school, to give members of the community a chance to cross off any last minute shopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County

Herd fans took in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on the video board ahead of the basketball team's home game. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl. Updated: 4 hours ago. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson’s vigil in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –The Princeton community gathered at one local high school to honor the life of a missing girl who was found dead. A large crowd showed up to remember 14-year-old Kierra Jackson. Jackson went missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and was found dead on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Princeton Senior High […]
PRINCETON, WV
lootpress.com

Traffic Alert: Beckley pipeline work ongoing

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Active road work occurring in the Beckley are could result in delays for some motorists Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, roadside maintenance is underway along Antonio Avenue in Raleigh County by the East Beckley Community Transformation Center. Entities on-site for the utility work include West...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson highschool students look to regroup and recover

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A situation de-escalated at Woodrow Wilson high school. Now, both communities in and outside of the classroom look to learn from what happened on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of students while in school is a top priority for faculty and staff. With increased instances of shootings, threats, and “swat […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Several injured after crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-car motor vehicle accident sent several to the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 8:00 this morning, December 19, 2022, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US Route 19, and Ames...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

