Durham, NC

Wright’s 24 help North Carolina Central defeat Citadel 81-74

DURHAM, N.C. ( (AP)Justin Wright’s 24 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Citadel 81-74 on Tuesday night. Wright shot 8 of 10 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Eagles (6-7). Daniel Oladapo added 21 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Ja’Darius Harris recorded eight points and shot 3 of 5 from the field.
DURHAM, NC
Freshman Paveletzke scores 22, Wofford takes down Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Freshman Jackson Paveletzke scored Wofford’s final nine points and finished with 22 points to help the Terriers take down Texas A&M 67-62 on Tuesday. It’s the sixth win against a Power Five opponent in the last five years for Wofford (8-5). The Terriers entered with a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
North Carolina, Michigan narrow focus

Michigan and North Carolina are experienced enough to understand winter missteps are easier to forget with a little success in March. While neither college basketball powerhouse is ready to shed serious aspirations of playing into April 2023, this season is not going according to plan for either program just yet.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

