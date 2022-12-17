Read full article on original website
One person in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash near 21st and Rock in Wichita
The collision happened near 21st and Rock.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
Kansas teen seriously injured in car crash
A Kansas teen was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night.
Kansas man charged after abducted 14-year-old rescued from closet
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl from Arkansas made his first court appearance on Monday. David Roark, 35, Wichita, was charged with kidnapping, abuse of a child, 5 counts of rape or in the alternative 5 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, electronic solicitation, and 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WIBW
Pretty Prairie man perishes in rollover accident near Cheney Reservoir
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Pretty Prairie man has been pronounced dead following a rollover accident near Cheney Reservoir. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that on Saturday, Dec. 17, crews were called to the intersection of NE 150th and NE 50th St. in Kingman Co. with reports of a crash.
Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
classiccountry1070.com
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
Man hospitalized after crash near downtown Wichita
The crash happened at University and Osage, near Kellogg and Seneca. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Homeless man sentenced in deadly beating on Seneca Street Bridge in Wichita
David Chandler and Abel Molina reportedly attacked Blake Barnes with pipes or bars after Barnes allegedly entered Chandler’s tent and stole a walking stick, court records say.
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
KWCH.com
Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m.
Ex-Sedgwick County deputy involved in racist text messages loses certification after stalking
He had previously resigned after being arrested.
Kan. man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old is due in court
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man jailed on a $1.5 million dollar bond in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas is expected in court in Wichita Monday afternoon, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted...
If your driver’s license is suspended, there’s new help for you to get it back in Wichita
The new WARP program aims to help at least 1,000 residents navigate the court system in 2023 to get their driver’s licenses restored.
KWCH.com
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
Kansas officer placed on leave after charged with misconduct
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office has charged Wichita police officer Anthony Villegas with one misdemeanor count of dissemination of criminal history record information and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct, according to a statement from police department spokesman Officer Chad Ditch. The charges stem from an...
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
Wichita police officer charged by DA’s office
A Wichita police officer has been charged following an aggravated assault firearms investigation from November.
Catch up on the Lofton case, read past Eagle coverage since teen’s death
The Wichita teenager died while in a Sedgwick County facility more than a year ago. Here’s what has led up to the task force’s recommendations.
