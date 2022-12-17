ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shots interrupt Albuquerque DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state police officer and a driver got quite the scare during a DWI stop in Albuquerque. Shots started ringing out nearby, sending them both ducking for cover – but that wasn’t the end of that stop that landed the woman behind bars. Just after midnight under the Big-I, an officer tries […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas hit-and-run suspect to be released from jail

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run in Los Lunas will be released until trial. The body of Adan Trejo was found early last week near Los Lentes and Lopez Rd. An investigation found Trejo was walking along the ditch when an...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Mother charged with son’s death now facing shoplifting charge

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a mother charged in the death of her one-year-old son locked up until trial because, they say, she was caught shoplifting. Elisa Renova was arrested in June after her son died at UNM Hospital. When police searched the family’s Socorro home, they say they found fentanyl pills in the boy’s room. […]
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

Residential structure fire in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Extended Stay America at 2321 International Ave SE Monday on reports of a residential structure fire Crews arrived on the scene around 7:04 a.m. and declared a working fire after seeing smoke from the third floor. Crews were able to access room 305 to get […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police seek masked man, respond to homicide and investigate crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two separate acts of violence and a high-speed motor vehicle crash kept Albuquerque Police Department officers busy Friday night and Saturday afternoon. A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by APD in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Fatal shooting prompts Albuquerque police to call Homicide Unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died and no suspects have yet been identified after Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon at a residence on Coal Avenue NW. The shooting victim was dead when police arrived, and the APD Homicide Unit was called...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Arrested teen, lawsuit filed, seasonal temperatures, blood donation, skate legacy

[1] Albuquerque police arrest teenager in connection to murder of mother’s boyfriend – A 17-year-old is now in custody after the police say her shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend Saturday, near Downtown Albuquerque. The shooting resulted in a SWAT situation that lasted hours near coal and 11th. Police said Saturday afternoon, Rubem Benavidez and his father went to the La Tierra Apartments where Garcia and Guzman lived. At around 1 a.m. on Sunday APD’s SWAT Team arrested Benavidez without incident, he is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police ask public to avoid area where masked assailant seen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by the Albuquerque Police Department in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE. The man was wearing a black jacket and khaki pants...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

