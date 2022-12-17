Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
APD: Individual involved in northwest Albuquerque SWAT taken into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT Unit was activated Tuesday morning in northwest Albuquerque. According to APD, officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Street and Aztec Road regarding a call for service around 4:30 a.m. The APD SWAT Team was activated around 6 a.m.
KOAT 7
APD was at the deadly house party hours before Academy High student was killed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just hours before an Albuquerque Academy study was killed at a house party, city police officers had knocked on the door responding to a complaint of a loud party. “Officers got there. They talked to everybody there,” Police Chief Harold Medina said. “They talked to some...
KOAT 7
Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items
SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
Shots interrupt Albuquerque DWI arrest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state police officer and a driver got quite the scare during a DWI stop in Albuquerque. Shots started ringing out nearby, sending them both ducking for cover – but that wasn’t the end of that stop that landed the woman behind bars. Just after midnight under the Big-I, an officer tries […]
KRQE News 13
Los Lunas hit-and-run suspect to be released from jail
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run in Los Lunas will be released until trial. The body of Adan Trejo was found early last week near Los Lentes and Lopez Rd. An investigation found Trejo was walking along the ditch when an...
Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
Suspected Albuquerque shoplifter shot by off-duty officer asks to be released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected thief who was shot by an off-duty State Police Officer at a Cabelas in Albuquerque is now asking to be released over lack of medical care. Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Gabriel Velasquez was seen in a surveillance video back in April, walking away with his hands full of ammo […]
Mother charged with son’s death now facing shoplifting charge
SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a mother charged in the death of her one-year-old son locked up until trial because, they say, she was caught shoplifting. Elisa Renova was arrested in June after her son died at UNM Hospital. When police searched the family’s Socorro home, they say they found fentanyl pills in the boy’s room. […]
Residential structure fire in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Extended Stay America at 2321 International Ave SE Monday on reports of a residential structure fire Crews arrived on the scene around 7:04 a.m. and declared a working fire after seeing smoke from the third floor. Crews were able to access room 305 to get […]
APD: Montaño crash possibly involved driving under the influence
Authorities said the crash happened Friday night.
KOAT 7
Police seek masked man, respond to homicide and investigate crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two separate acts of violence and a high-speed motor vehicle crash kept Albuquerque Police Department officers busy Friday night and Saturday afternoon. A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by APD in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE.
Albuquerque police: Party shooting leaves 1 dead
Homicide investigators are currently looking into the shooting.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque family in fear as violent criminal is still on the loose
On Oct. 21, Albuquerque police served a search warrant at a house on Glendale Road. Raul Padilla is one of the people who live there. He says he was working on a truck when police brought him away from the property. "They used concussion grenades and tear gas in the...
KRQE News 13
Hearing for man accused in Albuquerque double murder reset again
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of a double murder was scheduled to be back before a judge Tuesday to ask for the charges against him to be dismissed. However, the hearing had to be reset once again. Dakota Briscoe is accused of killing two Albuquerque men in...
KOAT 7
Fatal shooting prompts Albuquerque police to call Homicide Unit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died and no suspects have yet been identified after Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon at a residence on Coal Avenue NW. The shooting victim was dead when police arrived, and the APD Homicide Unit was called...
1 charged for fatal ATV hit-and-run in Los Lunas
Police made an arrest and identified the victim.
Albuquerque police: Man spotted with stolen car arrested
An Albuquerque man is charged with receiving a stolen car.
City of Albuquerque wants problem property resident in jail after probation violation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle to fix a problem property in an Albuquerque neighborhood is escalating. City fire and code enforcement descended on the property Tuesday afternoon. Now the city wants the resident to go to jail. For years, people living in the Inez neighborhood near Menaul and Pennsylvania have been trying to get […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Arrested teen, lawsuit filed, seasonal temperatures, blood donation, skate legacy
[1] Albuquerque police arrest teenager in connection to murder of mother’s boyfriend – A 17-year-old is now in custody after the police say her shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend Saturday, near Downtown Albuquerque. The shooting resulted in a SWAT situation that lasted hours near coal and 11th. Police said Saturday afternoon, Rubem Benavidez and his father went to the La Tierra Apartments where Garcia and Guzman lived. At around 1 a.m. on Sunday APD’s SWAT Team arrested Benavidez without incident, he is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.
KOAT 7
Police ask public to avoid area where masked assailant seen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by the Albuquerque Police Department in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE. The man was wearing a black jacket and khaki pants...
