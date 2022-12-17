[1] Albuquerque police arrest teenager in connection to murder of mother’s boyfriend – A 17-year-old is now in custody after the police say her shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend Saturday, near Downtown Albuquerque. The shooting resulted in a SWAT situation that lasted hours near coal and 11th. Police said Saturday afternoon, Rubem Benavidez and his father went to the La Tierra Apartments where Garcia and Guzman lived. At around 1 a.m. on Sunday APD’s SWAT Team arrested Benavidez without incident, he is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO