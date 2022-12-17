ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York

YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Midstate counties to participate in ‘Decide to Ride’ initiative

(WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties across the Midstate will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative this New Year’s season. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative. The imitative is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster candlelight vigil demands end to gun violence

LANCASTER, Pa. — After weeks of violent and deadly shootings in Lancaster, community members are shedding a light on the issue in the city and surrounding areas. Families Against Gun Violence, in partnership with Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence, held a candlelit vigil at Binns Park in downtown Lancaster Sunday night.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces

Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: The Cumberland Valley Railroad

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of N. Market Street and Strawberry Alley in Mechanicsburg is a state historical marker for the Cumberland Valley Railroad. Starting in the 1830s, the CVRR would tie the Cumberland Valley together from Harrisburg to Winchester, Virginia, and connect the Midstate with Philadelphia.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Newport must find a new mayor

Newport is searching for a new mayor. Borough council accepted the resignation of Mayor Rob Campbell during its Dec. 6 meeting as he is moving from the borough. Solicitor William Dissinger said the process for filling the remainder of the term is not clearly spelled out; however, advertising for a replacement is the the simplest way forward.
NEWPORT, PA
qhubonews.com

City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing

Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in nine organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.. “This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs. While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.. The allocations are as follows:. Chestnut Housing Corporation: funding in the amount of $550,000.00 for the construction of 8 new units; restoration & remodeling of 607-609 Rockland Ave into affordable housing.. Community Basics, Inc.: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 9 new units; build transitional housing with supportive services at 759 Manor Street for homeless young adults and those aging out of foster care.. Lancaster City Housing Authority: funding in the amount of $1,050,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 270 units; renovations including a roof replacement and new HVAC.. Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity: funding in the amount of $450,000.00 supporting 7 new units; support land development for owner-occupied housing at 913 Wheatland Ave and rehab properties on Fremont, Poplar, and St. Joseph Streets.. Partners with Purpose: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 97 units; renovation of scattered site units.. SACA Development Corporation: funding in the amount of $850,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 30 units; renovation of housing at the General Cigar Place property at 453 S. Lime Street.. SDL DEVCO, LLC: funding in the amount of $2,000,000.00 for the construction of 45 new units; incorporating 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.. Tenfold: funding in the amount of $1,000,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 46 units; renovation of the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.. YWCA Lancaster: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 16 new units; renovations to add transitional living units at YWCA’s N. Lime Street headquarters.. Learn more about the City of Lancaster’s American Rescue Plan funds at cityoflancasterpa.com/arpa.. The post City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing appeared first on City of Lancaster, PA.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

