Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York
YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
Midstate counties to participate in ‘Decide to Ride’ initiative
(WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties across the Midstate will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative this New Year’s season. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative. The imitative is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER.
Harrisburg’s largest Menorah to be lighted for Hanukkah at Pa. Capitol
Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. today, Monday, Dec. 19, in the East Wing Rotunda in the Pennsylvania Capitol. Pennsylvania’s Menorah, the largest in Harrisburg, will be lighted. The event is sponsored by Chabad-Lubavitch and will include musical entertainment, dancing, activities for children, Hanukkah...
West Shore Home donates $10K and more than 3,000 toys to Toys for Tots
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A big donation will help make sure children get holiday toys. West Shore Home, based in Mechanicsburg, donated $10,000 and more than 3,000 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. "Teams like West Shore Home, they have a great, great message and from...
Lancaster County non-profit delivers hundreds of holiday meals
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 200 volunteers gathered inside Mission Church in Lampeter Township, Lancaster County at 5 a.m. to unload trucks full of food. Lancaster Project for the Needy has been delivering Christmas meal to families in the county for more than 35 years. "There's a lot...
Cumberland County school plans to construct new $3.5M, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing
A Cumberland County private school plans to break ground on a new $3.5 million, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing. Saint Patrick School in South Middleton School hopes to break ground this spring. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The expansion will include a middle school STEM room, elementary STEM...
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
Lancaster candlelight vigil demands end to gun violence
LANCASTER, Pa. — After weeks of violent and deadly shootings in Lancaster, community members are shedding a light on the issue in the city and surrounding areas. Families Against Gun Violence, in partnership with Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence, held a candlelit vigil at Binns Park in downtown Lancaster Sunday night.
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
Wrightsville resident Steve Webb's woodworking creations give Santa a run for his money
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Veteran might be giving Santa a run for his money this season. Steve Webb, of Wrightsville, says he creates between 400 and 500 wooden toys and boxes in his shop every year. FOX43 Photojournalist Zach Wynn met with Webb to capture his...
Harrisburg cathedral gives those in need a warm and safe space this winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the frigid temperatures stick around in south-central Pennsylvania, a local church is making sure everyone in need is warm this winter season. The St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg opened a warming shelter for women and children on Dec. 18. From snacks and hygiene products...
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces
Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
County contracts with Georgia firm for maintenance services at county prison
Citing an emergency situation at the county prison, Lebanon County Commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote Thursday a contract with a Georgia firm to provide maintenance services at the facility. The inability to fill two maintenance position vacancies – including a supervisory position – at the county prison since August...
Midstate Markers: The Cumberland Valley Railroad
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of N. Market Street and Strawberry Alley in Mechanicsburg is a state historical marker for the Cumberland Valley Railroad. Starting in the 1830s, the CVRR would tie the Cumberland Valley together from Harrisburg to Winchester, Virginia, and connect the Midstate with Philadelphia.
Newport must find a new mayor
Newport is searching for a new mayor. Borough council accepted the resignation of Mayor Rob Campbell during its Dec. 6 meeting as he is moving from the borough. Solicitor William Dissinger said the process for filling the remainder of the term is not clearly spelled out; however, advertising for a replacement is the the simplest way forward.
Conestoga High School Grad Is Descendent of Two American Presidents
Jennie Elizabeth Eisenhower.Photo byIMDB. Conestoga High School graduate Jennie Elizabeth Eisenhower, Richard Nixon’s granddaughter on her mother’s side and Dwight D. Eisenhower’s great-granddaughter through her father, is keeping her life distanced from politics, writes Barbara Pavone for nickiswift.com.
City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing
Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in nine organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.. “This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs. While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.. The allocations are as follows:. Chestnut Housing Corporation: funding in the amount of $550,000.00 for the construction of 8 new units; restoration & remodeling of 607-609 Rockland Ave into affordable housing.. Community Basics, Inc.: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 9 new units; build transitional housing with supportive services at 759 Manor Street for homeless young adults and those aging out of foster care.. Lancaster City Housing Authority: funding in the amount of $1,050,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 270 units; renovations including a roof replacement and new HVAC.. Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity: funding in the amount of $450,000.00 supporting 7 new units; support land development for owner-occupied housing at 913 Wheatland Ave and rehab properties on Fremont, Poplar, and St. Joseph Streets.. Partners with Purpose: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 97 units; renovation of scattered site units.. SACA Development Corporation: funding in the amount of $850,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 30 units; renovation of housing at the General Cigar Place property at 453 S. Lime Street.. SDL DEVCO, LLC: funding in the amount of $2,000,000.00 for the construction of 45 new units; incorporating 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.. Tenfold: funding in the amount of $1,000,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 46 units; renovation of the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.. YWCA Lancaster: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 16 new units; renovations to add transitional living units at YWCA’s N. Lime Street headquarters.. Learn more about the City of Lancaster’s American Rescue Plan funds at cityoflancasterpa.com/arpa.. The post City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing appeared first on City of Lancaster, PA.
Man tried to lure Harrisburg elementary school students into van: officials
Students on their way to Foose Elementary School Tuesday morning were approached by a man who wanted the children to get into his van, the Harrisburg School District said in an message to parents. The man approached two students around 8:50 a.m. in the area of 15th and Sycamore streets,...
