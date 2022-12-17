Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
An old blueprint of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were mysteriously murdered on Nov. 13 shows the second and third floor plans of the residence.
Idaho murders: Police should have released Hyundai information 'immediately,' former Det. Ted Williams says
Fox News contributor and former D.C. Det. Ted Williams believes Idaho police should have released information about a white Hyundai spotted near the crime scene sooner.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
2 unsolved murders: Canadian family offers $35 million for answers
(CNN) -- The deaths of Canadian billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman have been shrouded in mystery from the beginning.On December 15, 2017, a realtor giving a tour of the couple's Toronto mansion around midday discovered their bodies, fully dressed, beside their indoor basement swimming pool. They were semi-seated side by side, with belts tied around their necks and attached to the railing of the indoor pool, police said.Police say suspect in murders of billionaire and his wife was caught on video: "This individual's actions are highly suspicious"Barry Sherman was 75; his wife Honey was 70. None of their friends or business associates had...
Canada police say they can’t recover bodies of murdered Indigenous women
Police in Canada have said they don’t have the resources to search a landfill to recover the bodies of two Indigenous women murdered by an alleged serial killer – a decision that has left the daughters of one victim “heartbroken” and angry. Last week, police in...
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
toofab.com
76-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Husband's 1987 Murder After Cops Rule Out Goose Bite Story
The arrest comes after a pair of pajamas and some of the victim's hair were resubmitted for DNA analysis 35 years later. 76-year-old Judith Ann Jarvis is behind bars in Pennsylvania after authorities charged her in the 35-year-old death of her husband, Carl Jarvis. Carl's body was reportedly discovered naked,...
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Family of Woman Decapitated at National Park seeking $140 Million
According to the New York Post, the family of a woman killed at a Utah National Park more than two years ago is asking the courts to award them $140 million for her death. "Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo," the outlet reported.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs
The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Idaho Murder Victim's Father Shares Details on Who He Thinks the Killer Is
Police have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations
However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Idaho Murders: White Hyundai Found Nearly 500 Miles Away As Quadruple Homicide Remains Unsolved
Authorities have located a vehicle matching the color and description of the car that was potentially at or near the Idaho quadruple homicide crime scene. RadarOnline.com has learned that someone called 911 over the weekend to report a person sleeping inside a white Hyundai Elantra 500 miles away.An official from the Eugene, Oregon, police department confirmed they responded to the scene and made contact with the individual behind the wheel, and it's claimed that no further report was made.Eugene alerted investigators in Moscow of the car, while a rep for the latter told TMZ they're working to see if there's...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21 gang-raped during a trip
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’
A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
JetBlue passenger held a razor blade to the neck of woman next to him while she was watching a movie, prosecutors say
The man was charged with Carrying a Weapon on an Aircraft and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon after the New York to Utah flight.
