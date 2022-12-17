ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

Devon Prep’s Ciocca named DLN Boys’ Golf Player of the Year

BERWYN >> When it comes to competitive golf, it’s not a bad thing for your game to be described as boring. It may sound a bit counterintuitive, but certainly not in Nick Ciocca’s case. A junior at Devon Prep, on the golf course Ciocca is even-keeled and super...
BERWYN, PA
Field Hockey: The All-Delco Teams

Academy Park: Tay’Viarra Sudler, Ruth Karsor, Marissa Gilbert. Archbishop Carroll: Beth Wineburg, Megan Sheridan, Arianna Hall. Agnes Irwin: Ali Gerber, Maggie Mullen, Eliza Vander. Bonner & Prendergast: Maia Lo Sasso, Olivia DiBona, Leila George, Leah Ewing. Cardinal O’Hara: Megan Rullo, Maddie Sharkey, Samantha Connoly. Chichester: Sydney Scarpato, Natalia...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
All-Delco Football: Williams, Session, Beaty at forefront of Bonner & Prendergast’s title-winning defense

In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
HAVERFORD, PA
All-Delco Field Hockey: Maeve Boston and Sophia Brown formed a solid scoring duo for O’Hara

In addition to Player of the Year Saylor Milone of Notre Dame, the All-Delco team includes:. Maeve Boston, Cardinal O’Hara: The senior midfielder and two-time All-Delco selection was part of a solid 1-2 scoring punch with Sofia Brown. She was as good at finding her teammates as she was getting the ball in the cage. She tallied 12 goals and 19 assists to help the Lions go undefeated in the Catholic League (8-0), 16-6 overall and win the District 12 Class 3A title. Boston scored the winning goal in a 1-0 overtime victory over Archbishop Carroll in the regular season. A two-time Catholic League MVP, Boston will continue her field hockey career at Villanova.
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
DLN Roundup: Evans’ big fourth quarter spurs Henderson

Whitney Evans scored seven points in the fourth quarter as West Chester Henderson outlasted Downingtown East, 46-44, in Ches-Mont League National Division girls basketball play Tuesday. Evans hit five of her six free throws in the quarter. Jackie Shea also had 12 points for the Warriors (1-2). Kaitlyn Miller had...
EXTON, PA
Pope John Paul II comes through late, rallies past Phoenixville 28-27

PHOENIXVILLE >> Pope John Paul II didn’t shoot well, turned the ball over frequently and was out-rebounded in the first three quarters Tuesday night at Phoenixville. But somehow, the Golden Panther girls managed to hang around with good defense and determination. Then PJP hit some big shots in the...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Chesco swimmers make waves at Taper Meet #3

West Chester >> Many Chester County high school swimmers were aiming to post PIAA District 1 consideration times at the Taper Meet Tuesday evening at the West Chester YMCA. The well-attended event included some top swimmers, such as Downingtown East senior Alexa Fulton, the Daily Local News Girls Swimmer of the Year last winter.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Hatboro-Horsham girls, Souderton boys earn impressive wins

HORSHAM >> After getting a taste of the substantial winter training that lie ahead – tough swims along with weight training, it was uncertain how fast Hatboro-Horsham would go on Tuesday afternoon when rival Souderton came to visit. The Hatters set pool records. “We went pretty hard yesterday and...
SOUDERTON, PA
Unionville’s Dunigan is the DLN Girls’ Golf Player of the Year

KENNETT SQUARE >> If there was ever a candidate to become a young golf prodigy, Mary Grace Dunigan sure fits the bill. The daughter of respected PGA Teaching Professional John Dunigan, she certainly had the pedigree. But Mary Grace actually didn’t take to the game as an adolescent. She had lots of interests growing up in Kennett Square, like softball and music – she played the alto saxophone.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
DLN local roundup: Collegium Charter basketball team falls to Renaissance

The Collegium Charter girls basketball team lost to Renaissance Academy, 57-35, Monday. Alasiah Carter scored 18 points for the Cougars, and added six steals and seven rebounds. While the Cougars played strong defense during the first half, the third quarter slipped away from the short-staffed Cougars. Sophomore Kori Beasley added nine points, while senior Kyla Revnell played strong defensively with eight rebounds and three steals.
EXTON, PA
All-Delco Football: Tommy Wright to Ethan Mahan is a memorable connection for Haverford

In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco offense includes:. Tommy Wright, Haverford: The senior quarterback had an incredible three-year run with the Fords. Wright was a team captain who earned All-Central League first team honors. He completed nearly 65 percent of his passing attempts for 1,525 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. The 6-3, 205-pound dual threat also rushed for 536 yards and seven TDs. Wright passed for 4,225 yards and 45 TDs and ran for 943 yards and 12 scores in roughly 2 ½ seasons as the Fords’ QB1. He is the 16th quarterback from Delaware County to throw for 4,000-plus yards in a career.
HAVERFORD, PA

