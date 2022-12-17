In addition to Player of the Year Saylor Milone of Notre Dame, the All-Delco team includes:. Maeve Boston, Cardinal O’Hara: The senior midfielder and two-time All-Delco selection was part of a solid 1-2 scoring punch with Sofia Brown. She was as good at finding her teammates as she was getting the ball in the cage. She tallied 12 goals and 19 assists to help the Lions go undefeated in the Catholic League (8-0), 16-6 overall and win the District 12 Class 3A title. Boston scored the winning goal in a 1-0 overtime victory over Archbishop Carroll in the regular season. A two-time Catholic League MVP, Boston will continue her field hockey career at Villanova.

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO