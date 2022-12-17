Read full article on original website
hudsontv.com
Archdiocese of Newark Distributes Nearly 2,000 Toys to Over 300 Families at Annual Christmas Giveaway
The Archdiocese of Newark’s Fifth Annual Christmas Giveaway was a huge success this year, with nearly 2,000 new and unwrapped toys being distributed to over 300 families in need. This year’s giveaway was made possible by an influx of donations, including basketballs, blocks, board games, and other gifts from various parishes, schools, Knights of Columbus chapters, and individual donors. The families who visited The Mercy House in Newark on December 16 were able to pick out three toys per child, as well as free chocolate, children’s books, and Christmas decorations. Major prizes like large dolls were also raffled off.
Christmas Home Decoration Contest now underway in Hudson County
The annual Best Christmas Home Decoration Contest hosted by Hudson Media Group’s Pat O’ Melia is underway in Hudson County. Three winners will each receive $1,000 in cash and a commemorative plaque. Home spotters are on the streets now looking for decorated homes across Hudson County. Municipalities included...
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.
Fallen FDNY firefighter from Islip saves 5 lives through organ donations
LiveOnNY confirms that Islip native William Moon has saved five lives through organ donations.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Woman is Giving Back to the Shelter She Once Lived In
A story of resilience and community comes out of Jersey City, and it comes in the form of 28-year-old Jalisa Williams. When Jalisa was just three years old, her family entered the York Street Project, a social services organization + shelter in Jersey City. Her mother’s ongoing battle with drug addiction and mental illness left her and her three children homeless. The family immediately found a home at York Street, and years later, Jalisa recalls her time at the center with fondness — so much so, that she has now returned to the shelter to work as a case manager. Jalisa is serving her community to help others experiencing the same traumas she once did. What’s more, she’s working to fight the stigmas surrounding homelessness — which, she says, is more than a housing issue. We spoke with Jalisa to learn more about the amazing work she’s doing with York Street and the path that led her there. Read on for our interview with Jalisa Williams and learn how you can help York Street Project this winter.
Breakfast with Santa hosts hope to 'brighten up the holidays' in Jersey City
Families lined up around the block of the Moose Lodge in Jersey City for breakfast with Santa Saturday morning.
Cake chaos! Tarrytown bakery working around the clock to meet holiday demands
Families from all over the Hudson Valley come to the shops to get their highly coveted holiday desserts before they're sold out.
baristanet.com
Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday
Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
New Primark opens in Downtown Brooklyn
Hundreds of shoppers were seen flocking to the new Primark, making a line that wrapped around the building.
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
SPOTTED: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Christmas Shopping in Essex County!
Looks like Jersey boy Nick Jonas is back on his home turf for the holidays! Or at least for a shopping trip. And he's got some company!. Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas were just spotted shopping arm-in-arm in Montclair NJ, and they're the picture of merry, married perfection.
Hudson County sheriff’s officers round up 27 in Operation Jingle Bells
More than two dozen people facing charges that range from sexual assault to drug possession may be spending Christmas in jail, courtesy of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Jingle Bells.”. Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari announced the arrest 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep...
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun
Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
Kurtis Blow headlines 25th annual Kwanzaa Family Festival
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The holidays are here, and this time of year is about keeping traditions alive. That’s exactly what’s happening at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark for the annual Kwanzaa celebration. The three-day celebration returned to in-person after a pandemic hiatus. The sound of African drums welcomed the crowds to […]
Riptides says Long Beach is unfairly revoking boardwalk seating permit
The city sent a letter earlier this month saying the tables must be gone by Jan. 3, otherwise the city will remove the tables themselves.
