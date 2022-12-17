Read full article on original website
North Alabama man killed in crash involving 3 motorcycles
A crash involving three motorcycles on Alabama 207 claimed the life of a Rogersville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Seven-car wreck among several Tuesday morning crashes impacted I-565
Rush hour traffic was a little more of a headache if you drove in either direction of I-565 Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Garbage truck driver saves man from being crushed to death in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man could have died inside a garbage truck in northern Alabama, but the driver saved him. A Republic Waste Operations driver was emptying out a Dumpster in Huntsville on Monday when the incident happened, Al.com reported. Emptying the Dumpster involves the truck’s mechanical arms lifting it up and emptying […]
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night
One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
weisradio.com
One Shaken Up in County Road 22 Wreck Tuesday Morning
One person was “shaken up” in a single vehicle accident in Cherokee County shortly before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The driver, identified as a resident of Georgia, apparently lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 556 at Mud Creek, then veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and landed in the water.
weisradio.com
Centre Man Driving Truck Involved In Fatal Crash
Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed Saturday, when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided head on with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre. Apparently the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and his name was not released by Alabama State Troopers investigating the accident.
Body found in 2020 is missing Alabama woman, sheriff says
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a woman found in July 2020 has been identified. The body, found in Flint Creek in Morgan County on July 31, 2020, is that of Wanda Ashford Floyd, Sheriff Max Sanders said in a statement. According to authorities, Floyd has...
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
WAAY-TV
Arrest made in October shooting in Providence
Huntsville Police have made an arrest after an October shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence. Dennis Wayne Burdine, 24, of Huntsville was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree aggravated assault involving a non-family member. Police said Burdine shot someone in the early morning hours of Oct. 23 in the...
weisradio.com
34 Arrested During Month of November on Drug Related Charges in DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – During the month of November, Dekalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Criminal Investigation Unit, Officers with Sylvania, Henagar and the Fire Marshall charge 34 with drug related charges. On Tuesday, November 1st, DeKalb County Deputies went to a residence on County Road 155 in Higdon to...
Georgia truck driver killed in Alabama tractor-trailer collision
A Georgia man died from injuries in a Friday afternoon wreck in Madison County involving two tractor-trailer rigs, state troopers said today. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Ga., was fatally injured when his 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer hit logs being carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis, troopers said. The crash happened around 1:50 p.m.
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report
Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
Train slams into semi-truck carrying concrete beam in East Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley. Two Norfolk Southern […]
Fatal Accident took place Friday on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway
A fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol reports says that Floyd “Tommy” Pendergraff of Estill Springs was traveling south on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway in Coffee County when his 2005 Ford Freestar was struck head-on by a juvenile in a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north.
WAAY-TV
Marshall Co. deputies investigating deadly Grant shooting
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Grant. Sheriff Phil Sims said it happened off Elkins Road around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Sims said they have a person of interest in this case. He added deputies are still trying...
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in crash on U.S. 72 near Parton Drive in Huntsville
---- 6:23 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA reports the roadway is cleared. FROM EARLIER: ALEA now reports two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. Westbound traffic has resumed, but eastbound motorists are being diverted to Wall Road. FROM EARLIER:. All lanes of U.S. 72 East near Parton Drive in Huntsville are...
WBIR
Train derails outside of Chattanooga
It happened in Collegedale in Hamilton County. Two Norfolk Southern employees received minor injuries.
WAAY-TV
Attempted break-in at Madison County Jail stopped by staff, Huntsville Police
Two North Alabama men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they tried to break into the Madison County Jail. "If this is the kind of activity you want to play around with, we've got a bed for you, too," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. Turner has a zero-tolerance...
