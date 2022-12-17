Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed Saturday, when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided head on with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre. Apparently the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and his name was not released by Alabama State Troopers investigating the accident.

LINEVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO