Huntsville, AL

CBS 42

Garbage truck driver saves man from being crushed to death in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man could have died inside a garbage truck in northern Alabama, but the driver saved him. A Republic Waste Operations driver was emptying out a Dumpster in Huntsville on Monday when the incident happened, Al.com reported. Emptying the Dumpster involves the truck’s mechanical arms lifting it up and emptying […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night

One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

One Shaken Up in County Road 22 Wreck Tuesday Morning

One person was “shaken up” in a single vehicle accident in Cherokee County shortly before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The driver, identified as a resident of Georgia, apparently lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 556 at Mud Creek, then veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and landed in the water.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Centre Man Driving Truck Involved In Fatal Crash

Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed Saturday, when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided head on with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre. Apparently the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and his name was not released by Alabama State Troopers investigating the accident.
LINEVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Arrest made in October shooting in Providence

Huntsville Police have made an arrest after an October shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence. Dennis Wayne Burdine, 24, of Huntsville was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree aggravated assault involving a non-family member. Police said Burdine shot someone in the early morning hours of Oct. 23 in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Georgia truck driver killed in Alabama tractor-trailer collision

A Georgia man died from injuries in a Friday afternoon wreck in Madison County involving two tractor-trailer rigs, state troopers said today. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Ga., was fatally injured when his 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer hit logs being carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis, troopers said. The crash happened around 1:50 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report

Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
DALTON, GA
WKRN News 2

Train slams into semi-truck carrying concrete beam in East Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley. Two Norfolk Southern […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WAAY-TV

Marshall Co. deputies investigating deadly Grant shooting

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Grant. Sheriff Phil Sims said it happened off Elkins Road around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Sims said they have a person of interest in this case. He added deputies are still trying...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in crash on U.S. 72 near Parton Drive in Huntsville

---- 6:23 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA reports the roadway is cleared. FROM EARLIER: ALEA now reports two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. Westbound traffic has resumed, but eastbound motorists are being diverted to Wall Road. FROM EARLIER:. All lanes of U.S. 72 East near Parton Drive in Huntsville are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

