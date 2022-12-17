ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Alabama’s Young, Anderson sticking around for Sugar Bowl

Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. decided they had unfinished business at Alabama, even if it isn’t another shot at a national championship. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide stars are sticking around for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against No. 11 Kansas State instead of joining other high-profile NFL prospects — like Texas All-American running back Bijan Robinson — who are skipping bowl games to get a head start on preparing for the draft and minimize their risk of getting injured.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

