Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. decided they had unfinished business at Alabama, even if it isn’t another shot at a national championship. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide stars are sticking around for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against No. 11 Kansas State instead of joining other high-profile NFL prospects — like Texas All-American running back Bijan Robinson — who are skipping bowl games to get a head start on preparing for the draft and minimize their risk of getting injured.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO