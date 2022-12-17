Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
NPR
Rep. Gallagher's committee will push back against increased Chinese aggression
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.
NPR
Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
NPR
Jan. 6 panel to vote on criminal referrals against former President Trump
Ahead of the House Jan. 6 committee meeting Monday, NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to law professor Kim Wehle about the importance of this moment for American democracy. Today, a House committee votes on whether to send the Justice Department evidence of crimes linked with the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A source familiar with the deliberations says they will take up a criminal referral against former President Trump on at least three different charges. That's one more than previously known. Representative Adam Schiff told NPR earlier this month he thought the evidence is there.
NPR
Spyware's threat to democracies
We've been reporting on the wave of mass protests in places like China, Iran and Russia in recent months, places where citizens have taken to the streets in defiance of their government's deep hostility to that kind of dissent. But a recent piece in Foreign Affairs outlines a terrifying new trend that could thwart movements like this - the use of spyware to track individuals. And it's not just autocratic regimes. According to political scientist Ronald Deibert, democratic countries are beginning to rely on this software, too. And because this technology is largely unregulated, he argues that's likely to get worse.
NPR
Morning news brief
Today, a House committee votes on whether to send the Justice Department evidence of crimes linked with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. A source familiar with the deliberations says they'll take up a criminal referral against former President Trump on at least three charges. That's one more than previously known. Representative Adam Schiff told NPR early this month he thought the evidence is there.
NPR
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
NPR
Amber Heard said she has decided to settle Johnny Depp's case against her
Amber Heard said that she plans to settle the defamation case brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard recently had filed an appeal after a Virginia jury mostly sided with Depp in June in the widely-watched case. "I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal...
NPR
Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'
Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago, a federal judge at least temporarily reversed... KELLY: There you have the serious, in-control anchor of "Anderson Cooper 360." But...
NPR
Many American Jews are conflicted about publicly celebrating Hanukkah amidst growing anti-Semitism
On Hanukkah there's a Talmudic directive to "publicize the miracle" with menorahs in windows but as anti-Semitism grows many American Jews are conflicted about being so public. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Hanukkah starts tonight. The Talmud tells Jews to not just celebrate the holiday, but to do it publicly by putting...
NPR
How a recent wave of anti-Semitism is affecting Jewish teens
NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with a group of Jewish teenagers amid a particularly dark year for anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S.: Hannah Rubin, Ben Fitzpayne, and Jaia Wilensky. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. Today is the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. The eight-day holiday...
NPR
NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love
NPR staff recommend four novels from our Books We Love list: "A Merry Little Meet Cute," "The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen," "The Devil Takes You Home," and "Lapvona." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. If you are so inclined or reclined, any time is a good time to get lost...
Comments / 0