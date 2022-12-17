ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
NPR

Jan. 6 panel to vote on criminal referrals against former President Trump

Ahead of the House Jan. 6 committee meeting Monday, NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to law professor Kim Wehle about the importance of this moment for American democracy. Today, a House committee votes on whether to send the Justice Department evidence of crimes linked with the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A source familiar with the deliberations says they will take up a criminal referral against former President Trump on at least three different charges. That's one more than previously known. Representative Adam Schiff told NPR earlier this month he thought the evidence is there.
NPR

Spyware's threat to democracies

We've been reporting on the wave of mass protests in places like China, Iran and Russia in recent months, places where citizens have taken to the streets in defiance of their government's deep hostility to that kind of dissent. But a recent piece in Foreign Affairs outlines a terrifying new trend that could thwart movements like this - the use of spyware to track individuals. And it's not just autocratic regimes. According to political scientist Ronald Deibert, democratic countries are beginning to rely on this software, too. And because this technology is largely unregulated, he argues that's likely to get worse.
NPR

Morning news brief

Today, a House committee votes on whether to send the Justice Department evidence of crimes linked with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. A source familiar with the deliberations says they'll take up a criminal referral against former President Trump on at least three charges. That's one more than previously known. Representative Adam Schiff told NPR early this month he thought the evidence is there.
MARYLAND STATE
NPR

My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
NPR

Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'

Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago, a federal judge at least temporarily reversed... KELLY: There you have the serious, in-control anchor of "Anderson Cooper 360." But...
NPR

How a recent wave of anti-Semitism is affecting Jewish teens

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with a group of Jewish teenagers amid a particularly dark year for anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S.: Hannah Rubin, Ben Fitzpayne, and Jaia Wilensky. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. Today is the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. The eight-day holiday...
NPR

NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love

NPR staff recommend four novels from our Books We Love list: "A Merry Little Meet Cute," "The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen," "The Devil Takes You Home," and "Lapvona." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. If you are so inclined or reclined, any time is a good time to get lost...

Comments / 0

Community Policy