AP sources: Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern

The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have...

