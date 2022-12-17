ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktalnews.com

Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs. Jaguars on Thursday night

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is getting another start for the New York Jets, and this one in prime time. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Tuesday that Wilson will be under center Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Jets (7-7) try to hold on in the AFC playoff hunt.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KTAR.com

Cardinals analyst Ron Wolfley weighs in on future for Kingsbury, Keim

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals radio analyst and host Ron Wolfley said Monday he thinks the team will make a change at general manager — but not at head coach. Wolfley said one of the reasons coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired in 2019 was so he could work with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals drafted Murray No. 1 overall a few months after hiring Kingsbury, whose only previous coaching experience was at the college level.
ktalnews.com

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has ‘chance’ to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty

Terry McLaurin was in disbelief on Sunday night over an illegal formation penalty he was called for towards the end of Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 15. The Commanders had driven inside the Giants’ 10 in the final minute and needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie. They seemed... The post Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lions Fan Tailgating Video

It's clear that at least one Detroit Lions fan takes the responsibility of wearing a Penei Sewell jersey very seriously. Video of a man rocking Sewell's No. 58 doing a 1-on-1 pass blocking drill with his wife in the MetLife Stadium parking lot this morning has been going viral on social media.
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Cowboys dodge a bullet that could’ve derailed Super Bowl aspirations

The Dallas Cowboys got some positive news on Monday after receiving a scare on Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was ruled out during the game due to what was believed a neck injury. Given Vander Esch’s injury history, a neck injury was an...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN Quad Cities

Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]

When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is out here making Bill Cartwright and Chuck Hayes look almost normal. Sochan went viral during Monday’s game against Houston for his bizarre new free throw form. The top-ten draft pick stepped to the line in the first quarter and proceeded to shoot his free throws one-handed. Check it... The post Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Peyton, Eli Manning lose it as fan in Gumby suit drinks beer through eye

The “Manningcast” always features a slate of guests, but this unscripted, beer-drinking cameo had the brothers cracking up. Peyton and Eli Manning’s ESPN2 alternative to “Monday Night Football” continues to produce laughs for fans. As the show came back from break during the Rams-Packers game, the cameras zoomed in on a spectator at Lambeau Field dressed in a Gumby costume. What was already a funny cameo turned into a hilarious show for the Manning’s as Gumby began to drink a beer through the costume’s eye. Eli added some comedy to the spectacle, providing some expert analysis to the bizarre scene. “Welcome back to Lambeau, we got Gumby in the house drinking a beer through his eye,” he said. “I’ve never seen that technique but you gotta do what you gotta do.” Peyton couldn’t stop laughing as his brother commented on the costumed character’s antics. The Packers lead the Rams 10-6 at halftime and won 24-12. With the Rams out of the NFC playoff race and Packers clinging to some slim hope, a little added levity is never a bad thing, dammit.

