Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A new beginning
Our Bright Spot shines on the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation and Perinton congregations for their help with a new home for Habitat for Humanity. The grant was received in 2020. The home was completed in 2021. This year, everyone was finally able to get together for the dedication. Bright...
13 WHAM
Lilac Festival announces 2023 dates, return to original format
Rochester, N.Y. — Organizers for the Lilac Festival announced the dates for the 2023 festivities on Tuesday. The 2023 festival will begin on May 12th and run through May 21st - a return to its original 10-day format. It will feature live music, beer and wine tasting, art showcases, and of course, blooming lilacs. It is also one of Rochester's oldest traditions, taking place in Highland Park annually since 1898.
13 WHAM
Hundreds flood the streets of Rochester for annual 'Santa Stampede'
Rochester, N.Y. — If you saw multiple Santa Claus' around Rochester today- no, you're not crazy. Over 240 Santas ran around Rochester to benefit the Bivona Children Advocacy Center on Sunday. Fleet Feet hosted its 'Santa Stampede' event- where everyone, young or old, dressed as Santa Claus for their...
13 WHAM
Greece schools provide meals for those in need
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District teamed up with Foodlink and Lakeshore Community Church to assemble and distribute more 300 meals for those in need in the community this holiday season. The district said there's been been an uptick in families saying they need help, amid rising...
13 WHAM
Our weather makes a U turn just before Christmas
Winter storm watches are out now from towns West of Monroe and Livingston counties beginning Friday morning. A combination of much colder air, strong wind gusts and lake effect snow will make travel unpleasant at times Friday evening through the weekend. As the weekend moves along snow will become more focused toward Buffalo and nearby towns.
13 WHAM
Big changes later this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weather outlook for the next few days is quiet in WNY, but some bigger changes will arrive by the end of this week by Friday. For today, expect lots of clouds and some snow flurries. No snow accumulation is expected for this morning. The air temperature will move from the 20s into the lower 30s later this afternoon.
13 WHAM
Graduating nurses get ceremonial pin
Henrietta, N.Y. — Celebrating a wave of future caretakers as they get ready to take the next step in their careers. Bryant and Stratton college held a ceremony to honor the newest graduates from the school's nursing program. 13WHAM's photojournalist Michaela Fiato captured the sights and sounds from Saturday...
13 WHAM
Police warning about uptick in package thefts ahead of Christmas
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A home security camera captured the moment a man posed as a delivery driver, walking up to a home in Irondequoit with what looks like an Amazon package. The individual appeared to set an empty box on the porch before picking up the two actual packages that were already delivered and throwing them in the back of a teal minivan.
13 WHAM
City of Rochester suing gun manufacturers
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced Tuesday the city is suing several gun manufacturers, accusing them of fueling the gun violence crisis. Defendants in the case include Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Glock, Remington and Bushmaster, along with ghost gun companies including Polymer 80 and Arm or Ally. The city said the companies have manufactured or distributed thousands of guns recovered at crime scenes.
13 WHAM
Gunshots strike house on Weldon Street, elderly woman inside
Rochester, N.Y — Police say a woman in her 80s was home when her house was hit by gunfire late Sunday night. It happened on Weldon Street, near Pioneer Street Sunday night around 11:30 PM. Police say the woman was the only one home. She was not struck or...
13 WHAM
Firefighters battle three-alarm on Lincoln Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded for an automatic fire alarm at the Lincoln Ave Business and Sports Part around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Truck 5 arrived on location within four minutes with smoke coming from the building. Once crews gained access to the building, they had...
13 WHAM
Monroe County seeking volunteers for jury duty to clear backlog of trials
Rochester, N.Y. — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, most jury trials across the country were halted. Two and a half years later, Monroe County is experiencing a backlog of trials. With a heavy trial schedule, the central jury room at the Hall of Justice can be filled...
13 WHAM
Parolee accused of making terroristic threat toward Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — A man accused of making a terroristic threat Monday toward Unity Hospital has a previous conviction for the same charge. Rochester Regional Health said a contracted worker who was fired Friday called and threatened a leader in his previous department Monday morning. The threat prompted a...
13 WHAM
Rochester clergy leaders urge city to approve software meant to prevent police misconduct
Rochester, N.Y. — United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York announced its support of the Rochester Police Department's purchase of new software designed to predict any potential misconduct on the force. City Council is expected to vote this week on the proposal to purchase Benchmark Analytics’ First Sign...
13 WHAM
Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
13 WHAM
Man shot while driving on Troup Street
Rochester, N.Y — A man in his 30s is being treated after getting shot in his car overnight. Police said the victim was driving down Troup Street, between Van Auker and Reynolds streets, around midnight when an individual in another vehicle pulled alongside the victim and opened fire, hitting the driver in the upper body.
13 WHAM
Second town hall meeting held to discuss future of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — Some members of Rochester City Council and the activist organization Metro Justice held a town hall meeting Monday night to discuss the possibility of transitioning Rochester Gas & Electric into a public utility. Proponents believe that a community-owned utility would be more affordable, as RG&E recently...
13 WHAM
Greece storm goal earns high school play of the week
The Greece Storm took care of business this week in a win over Batavia. Aiden Candalari blocked a pass and went in on a break. He was stoppped on his shot, but Devin Palma got the rebound and found Jacob Wood for the score. We give the Storm the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
13 WHAM
DOT announces ramp, lane closures near 490-590 split Tuesday
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is warning drivers that lane and ramp closures will impact a busy stretch of expressway in Rochester on Tuesday. The ramp connecting Interstate 490 East to Interstate 590 South will be closed from 10 a.m.-noon, along with 590's right...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for nationwide Ponzi scheme in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man convicted of defrauding hundreds of investors out of millions of dollars in a nationwide Ponzi scheme that's being called the largest ever in Western New York has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said Christopher Parris and Perry Santillo pitched investment...
Comments / 0