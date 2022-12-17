ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Self discusses KU’s tribute to Dick Vitale

By Glenn Kinley
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale was back in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Vitale’s return to Lawrence was his first time calling a game in AFH since he recently beat cancer. KU honored and congratulated him with a touching video on the big screen above the court.

“You stood for us. So we stand with you,” the KU basketball twitter caption said.

The video refers back to Vitale giving a standing ovation to Nick Collison in Allen Fieldhouse almost 20 years ago when Collison hit a game-winning shot against Texas. Jayhawk fans were happy to return to cheers on Saturday.

Bill Self says he didn’t see the video on the big screen since it was during a timeout mid-game. However, he knew it was happening and considers Dick Vitale a friend.

“I talk him periodically all the time,” Self said. “I did talk to him this week. He was looking forward to coming out here.”

Self says the ESPN color analyst has done huge things for college hoops.

“He’s meant a lot to our game,” Self said. “[He] has done an unbelievable job promoting our sport for 40 plus years.”

Even though Coach Self didn’t see the tribute video, he did hear the crowd roar.

“I think our fans obviously did a nice job paying a tribute to a job well done,” Self said.

Kansas beat Indiana by 22 points in the game to improve to 10-1.

