Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
National Signing Day: Why Jackson Arnold Draws Comparisons to Past Oklahoma Greats
Arnold's high school coach likes how the game comes easy to the Sooners' new QB, how he loves to work, how he enjoys competition, and how he has become a natural leader.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera on controversial ending in Commanders' loss to Giants: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
CBS Sports
Mike McCarthy adamant Cowboys didn't overlook Jaguars; Micah Parsons explains why defense struggled in loss
The Dallas Cowboys generated headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in part because of Micah Parsons' comments on Jalen Hurts a week before the Cowboys were actually scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as the defense gave up 34 points, 503 yards, and blew a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss.
CBS Sports
Giants-Commanders official explains why Terry McLaurin was flagged for illegal formation on critical play
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders gave us one of the most wild games of Week 15, as the Giants defense pulled off a goal line stand with less than a minute remaining to leave Landover with a 20-12 victory. There were some controversial moments during this goal-line stand, however. It did appear Curtis Samuel was interfered with in the end zone on fourth-and-goal, and then there was the Terry McLaurin fiasco.
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Wednesday
The college football bowl season marches on this week in the days before Christmas with one game set to kick off on the Wednesday schedule. So far in the early going, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best against national competition, with the former going 3-0 and the latter 2-1, ...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Comes through in huge win
Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries Sunday in a 20-12 Week 15 win over Washington. Points were at a premium in the primetime divisional clash with significant playoff implications, so Gano's ability to convert when called upon was a major factor in New York's victory. The veteran kicker nailed a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give the Giants an eight-point lead, then hit another 50-yarder with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth to push the team's lead back up to eight. Gano has hit 24 of 27 field-goal tries on the season and has gone 7-for-8 from 50-plus yards. The seven makes from that distance tie the single-season career-high mark he set last season.
CBS Sports
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd ejected as Mavericks slip below .500 in loss to Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks have had perhaps the most frustrating season of any team in the Western Conference this season, and things just went from bad to worse on Monday in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That defeat, their 16th of the season, dropped the Mavericks below .500, but it wasn't just the loss itself that will bother Dallas fans. It was the way in which it came.
CBS Sports
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Delivers again in return game
Nixon had three solo tackles in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams. He also returned three kicks for 95 yards and two punts for 36 yards in the game. Nixon continues to be revelation for the Packers, as he played every defensive snap Monday night and again made an impact in the return game. He now finds himself second in the league in kick return yards, and although he has taken back just six punts, he ranks second league-wide with an average of 15.3 yards per punt return.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tests come back negative
Head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Ekeler briefly left the field during the Chargers' first offensive possession of Week 15, but he quickly returned after getting checked on by trainers. He went on to rush 12 times for 58 yards and a score while securing two of three targets for 12 additional yards. Whatever issue Ekeler picked up early in Sunday's win over the Titans doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't impact his availability moving forward, though the running back's participation at practice during Week 16 prep will likely provide further information on the situation.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Sunday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
CBS Sports
Lions' Michael Brockers: Back in full Tuesday
Brockers (illness) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. After missing Detroit's Week 15 matchup against the Jets due to an illness, Brockers was listed as a full participant during Tuesday's walk-through session, suggesting that he'll be available if needed Saturday versus Carolina.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Jaguars score: Trevor Lawrence outduels Dak Prescott, Jacksonville walks off with pick-6 in OT
Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins sealed the win with his second interception of the game. The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be on the verge of accomplishing something they hadn't done in 15 years: make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars forced the Cowboys to wait at least another week thanks to their 40-34 overtime win. The Jaguars trailed 27-10, before finishing the game on a 30-7 run.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Headed to IR
Chicago will place Sanborn (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, which will end his 2022 campaign, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Since taking over as a full-time starter in Week 9, Sanborn totaled 59 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, so his absence will be a huge blow to Chicago's defense. However, the undrafted rookie's performance after the trade of Roquan Smith has to leave the Bears brass thinking they have a long-term find in the Wisconsin linebacker.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Exits against Tampa Bay
Hubbard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a left calf injury. Hubbard limped off late during the first half, though it's unclear when or how this injury first arose. With fellow starting defensive Trey Hendrickson already inactive with a broken wrist, the Bengals will be without their top two pass rushers for the remainder of the game. With Hubbard currently sidelined, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter will all have to take on bigger roles Sunday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: No practice Tuesday
Coach Pete Carroll said Walker (ankle) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker sat out Week 14 due to a right ankle injury, but he was able to play last Thursday against the 49ers after following an LP/FP/FP practice regimen. He ended up playing a typical 75 percent of snaps and notched 16 touches for 79 yards from scrimmage, but with the Seahawks embarking on Week 16 prep Tuesday, he'll kick it off with no activity. Carroll ominously said, "We'll see," when it comes to Walker this week, so his status will be one to watch as Saturday's game at Kansas City approaches.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
