Brandenburg, KY

14news.com

Man wanted for child molesting arrested in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police arrested a man who was wanted in Floyd County Indiana. Jonathan Svare was wanted on a child molesting charge. The Henderson County Detention Center shows Svare is due in court Tuesday. There’s no word on when he’ll be transported back to Floyd County....
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case

THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident in Hardin County over the weekend. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said officers responded to the Cecilia area on Sunday. Ward said the Hardin Co. coroner opened a death investigation and called what happened “very tragic.”
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville officers find man shot dead in Chickasaw Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a man was found in Chickasaw Park Sunday evening. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a call at Chickasaw Park around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, Patrick Ragland, 49, was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

