14news.com
Man wanted for child molesting arrested in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police arrested a man who was wanted in Floyd County Indiana. Jonathan Svare was wanted on a child molesting charge. The Henderson County Detention Center shows Svare is due in court Tuesday. There’s no word on when he’ll be transported back to Floyd County....
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
Wave 3
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
WLKY.com
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
wdrb.com
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
LMPD: Man arrested, charged with murder, DUI in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal wrong-way crash that happened over the weekend. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. According to...
953wiki.com
PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR HOME DETENTION AND PROBATION VIOLATIONS
SCOTT COUNTY (December 16, 2022) – Kevin Fox of Scottsburg was sentenced to prison for violating the terms and conditions of his home detention and probation. Mr. Fox was originally convicted for Dealing in Methamphetamine, served time in prison for that offense, and was serving a stint on home detention when these new violations occurred.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
Wave 3
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found...
k105.com
Leitchfield PD investigating after over $20,000 in rings stolen from The Jewelry Box
Leitchfield police are investigating after over $20,000 in rings was stolen from The Jewelry Box. The theft occurred Thursday, Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow said. Surveillance video shows two black males enter the store, at 1599 Elizabethtown Road, with one suspect distracting an employee as the other suspect...
Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case
THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
Wave 3
Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a JCPS bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked...
Wave 3
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident in Hardin County over the weekend. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said officers responded to the Cecilia area on Sunday. Ward said the Hardin Co. coroner opened a death investigation and called what happened “very tragic.”
WHAS 11
Man charged with murder, domestic violence appears in court in Louisville
According to court records, Jeremy Thompson shot Kierra Stone-Gonzalez at her apartment in September. The judge gave him a $1 million bond.
Wave 3
Louisville officers find man shot dead in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a man was found in Chickasaw Park Sunday evening. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a call at Chickasaw Park around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with...
Wave 3
Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, Patrick Ragland, 49, was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers responded to...
