Historic comebacks, bad beats and bowls games highlight weekend in betting

By Jason Fitz
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KS4Ao_0jmK725Z00

The World Cup! Bowl Season! The NBA! NFL Action on Saturday! What could possibly go wrong for bettors everywhere? Glad you asked. Buckets of tears are back and ready to be filled

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings came into the game with a chance to clinch their division and the Colts had nothing to play for. Add to that an injury to star running back Jonathan Taylor as the game got started and there was no way Vikings bettors would be getting lumps of coal in their stockings, right? Welllllllll...

It looked like Santa came early this year, and the Fat Guy was a Colts fan -- or at least he wanted to make sure Colts bettors had their best Christmas in years with this play.

The Colts went into the half with a 33-point lead and fantasy football teams in their first-round playoff matchups hit the egg not early and often in this one. I mean, there's nothing better than no Jonathan Taylor and a useless touchdown by K.J. Osborne instead of Justin Jefferson , right?

4 buckets of joyful big money win tears for Colts bettors and fantasy seasons crumbling

BUT WAIT

As a Raiders fan, I should know better than to write anything until the clock hits 0:00. Remember when I joked about useless touchdowns? Well... Jefferson still had plenty of useful work to do in this -- but fantasy owners were still livid even as a 33-0 game suddenly came down to 36-28 late in the 4th quarter.

This thing went from wild to unreal, though, when a clear fumble recovery by the Vikings was nullified by the official's ruling that the runner was down. The Vikings still got the ball back after review, but because of the ruling on the field the touchdown was wiped out. HOW! Look, technology exists for a reason and I can't for the life of me understand why it isn't used to the fullest extent. I understand the rule, but it stinks. Even worse? An unsportsmanlike penalty called on the Vikings clearly pushed them out of field goal range. Why did they commit the penalty? They were mad at the BAD officiating. At least give them a "my bad" refs. Lord.

But we all know you can't stop mid-day Kirk. Kirk Cousins captained the biggest comeback in NFL history, culminating with this big win for somebody, right?

It took overtime, a stupid delay of game penalty by the Colts and all but three seconds of overtime, but history was made by the Vikings. Now, for the rest of time, when your favorite team is down by 30 at the half, you can say "No biggie. I've seen this comeback before."

Five buckets of deleted tweets and "never doubted it" tears.

