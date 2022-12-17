Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
The Angel Tree program gives gifts to more than 1,000 children in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley families in need received presents on Tuesday to put under the tree for Christmas morning. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program makes sure every child feels special this holiday season. Bags filled with toys and clothes went into the cars of families who...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 community members hopped on their bikes Tuesday night for the 6th annual “Holiday Lights Tour.”. The group did a five mile loop where they checked out all the light displays in the Grandin Neighborhood. But they also showed their holiday spirit through dressing up and decorating their bikes.
WSET
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
WDBJ7.com
Town of Christiansburg spreads holiday cheer to Commonwealth Senior Living residents
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Christiansburg Department of Parks and Recreation stopped by Commonwealth Senior Living Dec. 19. Through a partnership with PetSmart, residents received stuffed animals from the town. Director of Parks and Rec Brad Epperley says this is one of his favorite traditions each holiday season.
WDBJ7.com
Prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many things can be a fire hazard during the holiday season, but one some may forget about is that Christmas tree. Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue tells us the dangers live cut Christmas trees can pose during the holiday season. ”We have a...
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi gives free pet food to Roanoke community
ROANOKE, Va. – Making sure every pet has enough food and treats this holiday season. Angels of Assisi, in partnership with the Humane Society, is offering free dog and cat food to the community. A semi-truck filled with food and treats was unloaded at Roanoke Fruit and Produce. The...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office brings holiday cheer through “Operation Christmas Joy”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “This year has been really hard because January and February I came close to death three times with COVID, pneumonia and a heart attack,” said Linda Lewis. It hasn’t been an easy year for long-time Franklin County residents Linda and Bob Lewis.
WDBJ7.com
Toy safety tips offered by Carilion Children’s Safe Kids Coordinator
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the holiday season, some kids might be expecting some toys from Santa this year. Carilion Children’s Safe Kids Coordinator Jill Lucas Drakeford said the most important thing you want to keep in mind when giving a child a toy is that it’s age-appropriate.
Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WSET
Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
WDBJ7.com
Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, one man has been giving Christmas presents to people in need, 11 years in Richmond and 6 years in Roanoke. Usually, you see Father Christmas sitting in a big chair. But Hip-Hop Santa rides in a motorcycle. “I’m a different Santa....
WSET
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
WDBJ7.com
TAP looks back and ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
WSET
Holiday tote bags delivered to senior living residents in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford is making sure those at Senior Living homes aren't forgotten this holiday season. On Friday, they delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Stories podcast hosts storytelling event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recently, we took our award-winning Hometown Stories podcast on the road and now you get the chance to relive the experience. Podcast host Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy hosted a storytelling event in Grandin Village’s Little Green Hive. Three guests joined Leanna in front...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles. In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8. The event is a chance to stay active...
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City
One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
