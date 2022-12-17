ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 community members hopped on their bikes Tuesday night for the 6th annual “Holiday Lights Tour.”. The group did a five mile loop where they checked out all the light displays in the Grandin Neighborhood. But they also showed their holiday spirit through dressing up and decorating their bikes.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many things can be a fire hazard during the holiday season, but one some may forget about is that Christmas tree. Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue tells us the dangers live cut Christmas trees can pose during the holiday season. ”We have a...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
BUENA VISTA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi gives free pet food to Roanoke community

ROANOKE, Va. – Making sure every pet has enough food and treats this holiday season. Angels of Assisi, in partnership with the Humane Society, is offering free dog and cat food to the community. A semi-truck filled with food and treats was unloaded at Roanoke Fruit and Produce. The...
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, one man has been giving Christmas presents to people in need, 11 years in Richmond and 6 years in Roanoke. Usually, you see Father Christmas sitting in a big chair. But Hip-Hop Santa rides in a motorcycle. “I’m a different Santa....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP looks back and ahead

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Stories podcast hosts storytelling event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recently, we took our award-winning Hometown Stories podcast on the road and now you get the chance to relive the experience. Podcast host Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy hosted a storytelling event in Grandin Village’s Little Green Hive. Three guests joined Leanna in front...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles. In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8. The event is a chance to stay active...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City

One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy