SFGate
LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 83, SOUTHERN INDIANA 59
Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Swope 3-5, Simmons 3-7, Lakes 3-8, Polakovich 0-1, Henry 0-2, Solomon 0-2, Mielke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Henry 5, Simmons 3, Swope 3, Lakes, Smith, Solomon). Steals: 5 (Simmons 2, Mielke, Smith, Solomon).
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
GRAND CANYON 68, IDAHO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Nagle 2-3, Parker 1-1, D.Carr 1-3, Tomley 1-6, Burgin 0-2, Mackenzie 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Arington 2, Nagle, Parker). Turnovers: 10 (Parker 3, D.Carr 2, Arington, Burgin, Nagle, Smellie, Tomley). Steals: 6 (Tomley 2, Arington,...
No. 19 Michigan 76, No. 6 North Carolina 68
NORTH CAROLINA (9-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.394, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hodgson 3-7, Adams 2-4, Kelly 0-2, Todd-Williams 0-4, Ustby 0-1, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Adams 1) Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Paris 1, Poole 1, Team 1,...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
No. 11 UCLA 82, Fresno St. 48
FRESNO ST. (7-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.170, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Book 2-5, Lacy 2-2, Todorova 1-2, West 1-3, Brown 1-2, Guimaraes 0-1, Chatfield 0-2, Dunn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Book 1, West 1, Lacy 1, Doreste 1) Turnovers: 23 (Todorova 8,...
NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54
Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson 3,...
SAN DIEGO 92, UC RIVERSIDE 84, OT
Percentages: FG .458, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Sisoho Jawara 4-6, Williams 2-3, Earlington 1-2, Pierre 1-4, McKinney 1-5, Lynch 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Earlington, McKinney). Turnovers: 3 (Sisoho Jawara 3). Steals: 5 (McKinney 2, Pierre 2, Earlington). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
XAVIER 73, SETON HALL 70
Percentages: FG .456, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Dawes 3-8, Jackson 1-1, Samuel 0-1, D.Davis 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2, Odukale 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ndefo 4, Samuel, T.Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Richmond 5, Odukale 3, D.Davis 2, Ndefo 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Ndefo 2,...
NEW MEXICO 94, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 63
Percentages: FG .282, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris). Steals: 11 (Harding...
HARVARD 62, UC IRVINE 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Ledlum 2-5, Silverstein 1-2, Nelson 1-4, Tretout 0-1, Wojcik 0-2, Sakota 0-3, Okpara 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Okpara). Turnovers: 14 (Ledlum 3, Okpara 3, Ajogbor 2, Nelson 2, Simon 2, Silverstein, Tretout). Steals:...
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 21 Creighton 59
CREIGHTON (8-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.714, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Maly 3-10, Ronsiek 2-6, Jensen 2-6, Mogensen 1-5, Horan 1-2, Saunders 0-1, Brake 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Maly 1, Ronsiek 1) Turnovers: 6 (Jensen 1, Maly 1, Mogensen 1, Ronsiek 1, Team...
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
BYU 90, LINDENWOOD 61
Percentages: FG .371, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Burrell 4-6, Childs 3-7, Ware 2-2, T.Williams 1-1, Cole 1-4, Caldwell 1-7, Trimble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burrell). Turnovers: 11 (Caldwell 2, Childs 2, Ware 2, Burrell, Cole, Lemovou, Tracey, Trimble). Steals: 9 (Burrell 2,...
No. 12 Utah 88, Weber St. 52
WEBER ST. (4-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Taylor 3-4, Torbert 2-5, Matthews 1-1, Ellis 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Lovell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Parra 2, Raidaveta 2, Torbert 2) Turnovers: 31 (Parra 5, Lesane 4, Lovell 4, Matthews 4,...
Utah Valley pulls away early in upset of Oregon
Trey Woodbury had a season-high 24 points and contributed a 3-pointer to a first-half run that gave Utah Valley an
No. 11 Gonzaga holds off Montana for 72nd straight home win
Gonzaga held off a late Montana rally to win 85-75, stretching its home winning streak to 72 consecutive games, tying UNLV (1974-78) for the ninth-longest in NCAA history.
