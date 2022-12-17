Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
SFGate
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
SFGate
SAN JOSE STATE 65, CAL POLY 43
Percentages: FG .269, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 2-23, .087 (Franklin 1-3, Prukop 1-4, Jory 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Taylor 0-4, Hunter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin). Turnovers: 10 (Pierce 4, Penn-Johnson 2, Hunter, Prukop, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Franklin, Jory, Stevenson).
SFGate
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 83, SOUTHERN INDIANA 59
Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Swope 3-5, Simmons 3-7, Lakes 3-8, Polakovich 0-1, Henry 0-2, Solomon 0-2, Mielke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Henry 5, Simmons 3, Swope 3, Lakes, Smith, Solomon). Steals: 5 (Simmons 2, Mielke, Smith, Solomon).
SFGate
ARMY 66, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 55
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (C.Benson 3-5, Cross 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Small 1-3, Rucker 1-8, Mann 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Dove). Turnovers: 13 (Rucker 4, Peterson 3, Johnson 2, Mann 2, Caldwell, Dove). Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Caldwell,...
SFGate
NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54
Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson 3,...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
SFGate
SAN DIEGO 92, UC RIVERSIDE 84, OT
Percentages: FG .458, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Sisoho Jawara 4-6, Williams 2-3, Earlington 1-2, Pierre 1-4, McKinney 1-5, Lynch 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Earlington, McKinney). Turnovers: 3 (Sisoho Jawara 3). Steals: 5 (McKinney 2, Pierre 2, Earlington). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SFGate
LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
SFGate
GRAND CANYON 68, IDAHO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Nagle 2-3, Parker 1-1, D.Carr 1-3, Tomley 1-6, Burgin 0-2, Mackenzie 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Arington 2, Nagle, Parker). Turnovers: 10 (Parker 3, D.Carr 2, Arington, Burgin, Nagle, Smellie, Tomley). Steals: 6 (Tomley 2, Arington,...
SFGate
PITTSBURGH 84, SYRACUSE 82
Percentages: FG .467, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Cummings 6-11, Burton 2-2, Elliott 2-9, Hinson 2-9, J.Diaz Graham 1-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Elliott, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 15 (Burton 5, Hinson 4, Cummings 3, J.Diaz Graham 2, Elliott). Steals: 4 (Burton, Elliott,...
SFGate
No. 19 Michigan 76, No. 6 North Carolina 68
NORTH CAROLINA (9-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.394, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hodgson 3-7, Adams 2-4, Kelly 0-2, Todd-Williams 0-4, Ustby 0-1, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Adams 1) Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Paris 1, Poole 1, Team 1,...
SFGate
UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72
Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 21 Creighton 59
CREIGHTON (8-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.714, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Maly 3-10, Ronsiek 2-6, Jensen 2-6, Mogensen 1-5, Horan 1-2, Saunders 0-1, Brake 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Maly 1, Ronsiek 1) Turnovers: 6 (Jensen 1, Maly 1, Mogensen 1, Ronsiek 1, Team...
SFGate
XAVIER 73, SETON HALL 70
Percentages: FG .456, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Dawes 3-8, Jackson 1-1, Samuel 0-1, D.Davis 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2, Odukale 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ndefo 4, Samuel, T.Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Richmond 5, Odukale 3, D.Davis 2, Ndefo 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Ndefo 2,...
SFGate
No. 11 UCLA 82, Fresno St. 48
FRESNO ST. (7-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.170, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Book 2-5, Lacy 2-2, Todorova 1-2, West 1-3, Brown 1-2, Guimaraes 0-1, Chatfield 0-2, Dunn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Book 1, West 1, Lacy 1, Doreste 1) Turnovers: 23 (Todorova 8,...
SFGate
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
Boys Basketball: Madison comeback falls short at Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT — The Madison boys basketball team got off to a frigid start from the field, not hitting a single until three minutes left in the second quarter as the Trojans fell to Jonesville, 57-37, at Little Caesars Arena. Madison (2-2) fell behind 22-2 in the first, hitting only a pair of free...
SFGate
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
SFGate
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
SFGate
NEW MEXICO 94, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 63
Percentages: FG .282, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris). Steals: 11 (Harding...
Comments / 0