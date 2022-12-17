ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable

Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Records 10 shots against Islanders

Rantanen was credited with 10 shots over a staggering 29:04 of ice time in Colorado's 1-0 shootout win against the Islanders on Monday. That's both the most shots and playing time Rantanen has logged in a single game this season. Nevertheless, he saw his run of two straight contests with a goal come to an end, leaving him with 21 goals and 38 points in 30 games. The 26-year-old is one of the league's top forwards and should maintain his overall offensive pace.
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Keeps rolling with two PP helpers

Karlsson logged two power-play assists and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. Karlsson helped out on goals by Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl in the contest. Defensively, it wasn't such a great game, but fantasy managers will be happy to see Karlsson push his point streak to seven games (one goal, eight assists). The 32-year-old continues to pace NHL defensemen in scoring with 12 tallies and 29 helpers through 33 appearances. He's added 96 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while earning 12 of his points with the man advantage.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating

MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Flyers' Sean Couturier: May return in late February

Couturier (back) might be ready to return in late February or March, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier was initially given a recovery timetable of 3-4 months following back surgery in late October. The Flyers expect him to start skating again soon. Couturier hasn't played yet this season after he was limited to 29 games in 2021-22.

