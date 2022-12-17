Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd ejected as Mavericks slip below .500 in loss to Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks have had perhaps the most frustrating season of any team in the Western Conference this season, and things just went from bad to worse on Monday in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That defeat, their 16th of the season, dropped the Mavericks below .500, but it wasn't just the loss itself that will bother Dallas fans. It was the way in which it came.
Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers' winning streak
Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Mike McCarthy adamant Cowboys didn't overlook Jaguars; Micah Parsons explains why defense struggled in loss
The Dallas Cowboys generated headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in part because of Micah Parsons' comments on Jalen Hurts a week before the Cowboys were actually scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as the defense gave up 34 points, 503 yards, and blew a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss.
CBS Sports
Lions' Michael Brockers: Back in full Tuesday
Brockers (illness) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. After missing Detroit's Week 15 matchup against the Jets due to an illness, Brockers was listed as a full participant during Tuesday's walk-through session, suggesting that he'll be available if needed Saturday versus Carolina.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona cracks top five, North Carolina returns to Top 25 And 1
A fun, busy and eventful Saturday of college basketball concluded after midnight on the East Coast with a showdown between two programs possessing legitimate Final Four aspirations. Final score: Arizona 75, Tennessee 70. The five-point victory represented Arizona's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season and improved second-year coach Tommy Lloyd's...
CBS Sports
Watch Gonzaga vs. Montana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Alabama Crimson Tide...
CBS Sports
Giants-Commanders official explains why Terry McLaurin was flagged for illegal formation on critical play
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders gave us one of the most wild games of Week 15, as the Giants defense pulled off a goal line stand with less than a minute remaining to leave Landover with a 20-12 victory. There were some controversial moments during this goal-line stand, however. It did appear Curtis Samuel was interfered with in the end zone on fourth-and-goal, and then there was the Terry McLaurin fiasco.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Angels' Brandon Drury: Joining Halos
Drury agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old split the 2022 campaign between Cincinnati and San Diego, and he earned the inaugural Silver Slugger for a utility player with a .263/.320/.492 slash line, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games. Luis Rengifo enjoyed a mini breakout with a .723 OPS in 2022, but Drury could now be the favorite to start at second base. Drury should see action at both infield corners, especially given third baseman Anthony Rendon playing fewer than 60 games in each of the past two seasons.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera on controversial ending in Commanders' loss to Giants: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Keeps rolling with two PP helpers
Karlsson logged two power-play assists and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. Karlsson helped out on goals by Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl in the contest. Defensively, it wasn't such a great game, but fantasy managers will be happy to see Karlsson push his point streak to seven games (one goal, eight assists). The 32-year-old continues to pace NHL defensemen in scoring with 12 tallies and 29 helpers through 33 appearances. He's added 96 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while earning 12 of his points with the man advantage.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Headed to IR
Chicago will place Sanborn (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, which will end his 2022 campaign, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Since taking over as a full-time starter in Week 9, Sanborn totaled 59 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, so his absence will be a huge blow to Chicago's defense. However, the undrafted rookie's performance after the trade of Roquan Smith has to leave the Bears brass thinking they have a long-term find in the Wisconsin linebacker.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
Comments / 0