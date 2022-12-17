Hours before Monday night's 4-3 overtime loss in Washington, the Red Wings made a trade — two, actually. In a three-way swap of players all currently in the American Hockey League, Detroit sent forward Givani Smith to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Michael Del Zotto, who they then flipped to the Anaheim Ducks for 28-year-old center Danny O'Regan.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO