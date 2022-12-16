Read full article on original website
khn.org
KHN Morning Briefing
Many colleges require students to have health insurance coverage, and the college option can be costly. In addition, some schools mandate that students pay a fee to cover health services on campus. (Phil Galewitz, 12/20 ) Research shows offering clean syringes to people who misuse IV drugs is effective in...
khn.org
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue
Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
Christmas week blizzard to become 'paralyzing' bomb cyclone, snarling travelers in life-threatening conditions
A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.
khn.org
CDC Warns ‘Tripledemic’ Levels Could Stay High For Weeks, Maybe Months
A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells Fox 5 D.C. that the agency anticipates that flu, RSV, and covid infections could remain at this high level for "several more weeks, or possibly even months." Meanwhile, over-the-counter medications used to treat these respiratory viruses are running low.
khn.org
White House Shares Ownership Data For All Medicare-Certified Hospitals
Stat notes the move is part of the Biden administration's goal of improving transparency and boosting competition. The data span over 7,000 hospitals. In other news, the Wall Street Journal explains how hospitals' drug price discounts don't necessarily lead to lower patient bills. Citing its commitment to transparency and promoting...
khn.org
Hundreds of US Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
khn.org
A Defendant’s Medical Safety Shouldn’t Factor Into Their Bail, NH Court Rules
In other state health news: Avon Products has been hit with a $40 million damages bill in a California lawsuit targeting talc; Missouri churches are acting as child nutrition providers; the potential end of the mpox outbreak in Nevada; and more. Judges in New Hampshire are not allowed to consider...
khn.org
3M Says It Will Stop Making PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ In 2025
PFAS chemicals have been in the spotlight, the Wall Street Journal says, as concerns over their alleged health and environmental impacts grow. Separately, the Environmental Protection Agency will propose new national drinking water standards for two key PFAS chemicals by the end of 2022. The Wall Street Journal: 3M To...
khn.org
‘Safe To Gather,’ But Get Boosted: White House’s Holiday Health Advice
As families prepare to gather for the holidays while covid cases climb in many areas, federal health experts say the top thing you can do to protect yourself is to get the latest covid booster shot. News outlets offer other tips for avoiding the surge of respiratory bugs like RSV and flu.
khn.org
Ransomware Attack Drives Medicare To Issue New IDs For 254,000 Beneficiaries
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says that as many as 254,000 IDs may have been compromised in an online attack of a subcontractor. Other news from the Biden administration reports on a homeless plan, executive orders, transgender health, and Title 42. Up to 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries’ personal information...
khn.org
Republicans Block Unanimous Consent Bid To Protect IVF, Birth Control Access
Axios reports Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican, blocked a bid to pass by unanimous consent a bill to add federal protections for birth control and IVF. Meanwhile, in San Diego, an anti-gun law was blocked — but California's governor approved, saying the decision reflected on Texas' anti-abortion law. Sen....
khn.org
Worries Rise Over New Covid Variants Spurred By China’s Outbreak
Covid's impact on the Chinese economy, which will influence the rest of the world, is also in the spotlight. And Reuters focuses on data concerns over the low number of deaths officially reported in the country. The US is concerned China’s runaway Covid-19 outbreak might spawn new mutations of the...
khn.org
Medicaid Enrollment Nears 100 Million, But Millions May Lose Access In April
A report in Axios says the number of Americans on Medicaid could hit the 100 million mark — around 1 in 3 people — as soon as next month. But AP notes that rules in the new $1.7 trillion spending plan could see millions of enrollees who signed up during the pandemic booted off Medicaid early.
khn.org
Mass. High Court Rules Against Allowing Physician-Assisted Deaths
News outlets report on legal moves against doctors being allowed to prescribe lethal doses of medication to terminal patients in Massachusetts. The procedure isn't protected by the state constitution, the state's highest court ruled, and could lead to a manslaughter prosecution. The highest court in Massachusetts said in a decision...
khn.org
FDA Panel Will Meet In January To Discuss Modifying Covid Vaccines
The committee will consider “whether and how the composition of currently available primary vaccines should be modified” and whether booster shot composition and schedules should be adjusted to attack virus strains, the FDA said in a news release. Food and Drug Administration advisers will hold a key meeting...
