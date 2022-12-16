ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
khn.org

KHN Morning Briefing

Many colleges require students to have health insurance coverage, and the college option can be costly. In addition, some schools mandate that students pay a fee to cover health services on campus. (Phil Galewitz, 12/20 ) Research shows offering clean syringes to people who misuse IV drugs is effective in...
TEXAS STATE
khn.org

Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
WISCONSIN STATE
khn.org

CDC Warns ‘Tripledemic’ Levels Could Stay High For Weeks, Maybe Months

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells Fox 5 D.C. that the agency anticipates that flu, RSV, and covid infections could remain at this high level for "several more weeks, or possibly even months." Meanwhile, over-the-counter medications used to treat these respiratory viruses are running low.
khn.org

White House Shares Ownership Data For All Medicare-Certified Hospitals

Stat notes the move is part of the Biden administration's goal of improving transparency and boosting competition. The data span over 7,000 hospitals. In other news, the Wall Street Journal explains how hospitals' drug price discounts don't necessarily lead to lower patient bills. Citing its commitment to transparency and promoting...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

Lawmakers were scrambling Wednesday to complete work on a sweeping $1.7 trillion spending package before a massive winter storm expected to unleash chaos on airports and roads.  House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on the party to vote against the package, arguing that members will have more sway in negotiating the size and scope of federal spending when the lower chamber flips in the new year. 
khn.org

3M Says It Will Stop Making PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ In 2025

PFAS chemicals have been in the spotlight, the Wall Street Journal says, as concerns over their alleged health and environmental impacts grow. Separately, the Environmental Protection Agency will propose new national drinking water standards for two key PFAS chemicals by the end of 2022. The Wall Street Journal: 3M To...
MISSOURI STATE
khn.org

‘Safe To Gather,’ But Get Boosted: White House’s Holiday Health Advice

As families prepare to gather for the holidays while covid cases climb in many areas, federal health experts say the top thing you can do to protect yourself is to get the latest covid booster shot. News outlets offer other tips for avoiding the surge of respiratory bugs like RSV and flu.
khn.org

Ransomware Attack Drives Medicare To Issue New IDs For 254,000 Beneficiaries

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says that as many as 254,000 IDs may have been compromised in an online attack of a subcontractor. Other news from the Biden administration reports on a homeless plan, executive orders, transgender health, and Title 42. Up to 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries’ personal information...
TEXAS STATE
khn.org

Republicans Block Unanimous Consent Bid To Protect IVF, Birth Control Access

Axios reports Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican, blocked a bid to pass by unanimous consent a bill to add federal protections for birth control and IVF. Meanwhile, in San Diego, an anti-gun law was blocked — but California's governor approved, saying the decision reflected on Texas' anti-abortion law. Sen....
TEXAS STATE
khn.org

Worries Rise Over New Covid Variants Spurred By China’s Outbreak

Covid's impact on the Chinese economy, which will influence the rest of the world, is also in the spotlight. And Reuters focuses on data concerns over the low number of deaths officially reported in the country. The US is concerned China’s runaway Covid-19 outbreak might spawn new mutations of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
khn.org

Medicaid Enrollment Nears 100 Million, But Millions May Lose Access In April

A report in Axios says the number of Americans on Medicaid could hit the 100 million mark — around 1 in 3 people — as soon as next month. But AP notes that rules in the new $1.7 trillion spending plan could see millions of enrollees who signed up during the pandemic booted off Medicaid early.
khn.org

Mass. High Court Rules Against Allowing Physician-Assisted Deaths

News outlets report on legal moves against doctors being allowed to prescribe lethal doses of medication to terminal patients in Massachusetts. The procedure isn't protected by the state constitution, the state's highest court ruled, and could lead to a manslaughter prosecution. The highest court in Massachusetts said in a decision...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
khn.org

FDA Panel Will Meet In January To Discuss Modifying Covid Vaccines

The committee will consider “whether and how the composition of currently available primary vaccines should be modified” and whether booster shot composition and schedules should be adjusted to attack virus strains, the FDA said in a news release. Food and Drug Administration advisers will hold a key meeting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy