Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
Matt Rhule lands transfer quarterback at Nebraska
Matt Rhule is bringing in a new quarterback to try and kickstart his rebuild of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims announced Saturday that he is transferring to Nebraska, where he will presumably be in line to start. Sims is regarded as a dual-threat quarterback. In three...
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots coach addressed the wild final play that led to the loss against Las Vegas.
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired
An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs
The game against the Baltimore Ravens revealed a noticeable trend in how the Cleveland Browns are employing their running backs with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Patrick Mahomes: I’d rather win another Super Bowl than another MVP award
Three weeks from today, the regular season will be over. The hay will be in the barn for any and all major awards. The most major of the major award is the Most Valuable Player. It means a lot to media and fans and those who wager on the outcome....
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
Ex-Patriots coach hospitalized after collision with Saints player
A scary scene unfolded Sunday in New Orleans before the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with a Saints player who was practicing punt returns at Caesars Super Dome, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Wednesday
The college football bowl season marches on this week in the days before Christmas with one game set to kick off on the Wednesday schedule. So far in the early going, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best against national competition, with the former going 3-0 and the latter 2-1, ...
Ray Lewis rips Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers over Patriots-Raiders ending
The New England Patriots opened themselves to a whole lot of criticism Sunday, and the criticism certainly has come. The Patriots executed one of the most disastrous plays in NFL history against the Raiders in Las Vegas when wide receiver Jakoki Meyers attempted to the lateral the ball to quarterback Mac Jones on the final play of regulation in a tie game. Raiders defender Chandler Jones picked off Meyers' lateral and flattened the overmatched Jones en route to a walk-off defensive touchdown that handed New England an improbable 30-24 loss.
Titans estimate Ryan Tannehill as a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill “doesn’t necessarily” have to practice this week in order to play. Tannehill didn’t practice Tuesday. “He has a great grasp of what we’re trying to do,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website.
NFC North Week 16 power rankings: Vikings win the division
The race for the NFC North division crown has finally come to an end and not surprisingly, it’s the Minnesota Vikings who claim the title. What is surprising, however, was the way they were able to do with their historic comeback. But when two more teams in the division,...
