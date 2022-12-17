The New England Patriots opened themselves to a whole lot of criticism Sunday, and the criticism certainly has come. The Patriots executed one of the most disastrous plays in NFL history against the Raiders in Las Vegas when wide receiver Jakoki Meyers attempted to the lateral the ball to quarterback Mac Jones on the final play of regulation in a tie game. Raiders defender Chandler Jones picked off Meyers' lateral and flattened the overmatched Jones en route to a walk-off defensive touchdown that handed New England an improbable 30-24 loss.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO