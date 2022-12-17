ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs sign free agent to massive contract

By Andrew Bucholtz
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFjy9_0jmK6bfQ00

Saturday saw the Chicago Cubs take their biggest swing of this MLB offseason so far. As Russell Dorsey of Stadium and Bally Sports reported, the team was finalizing a seven-year, $177 million contract with 28-year-old free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson , who had played for the Atlanta Braves from 2016-22. Here’s Dorsey’s report on that:

It’s been quite the offseason for shortstop deals so far. In particular, the Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million agreement , the San Diego Padres signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract , and the San Francisco Giant s signed Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal . Those three players were the only ones ranked ahead of Swanson (seen above in an Oct. 12 NLDS game against the Phillies) in one particular set of free agent shortstop rankings from NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger, and that sounds about right. So yet another top shortstop option is now off the board.

This year, Swanson hit .277/.329/.447 and was worth 6.4 wins above replacement (WAR) by Fangraphs’ system , 5.7 by Baseball Reference’s . Those were his highest WAR numbers of any season: Baseball Reference had him at 2.8 in 2020, 2.2 in 2018, 1.9 in 2021, and 1.1 in 2019, while Fangraphs had him at 3.4 in 2021, 2.3 in 2020, 2.0 in 2019, and 1.4 in 2018. So a lot of the bet here is on if Swanson can maintain his 2022 productivity, and if that turns out to be an outlier, this may seem less worth it. But the Cubs have certainly upgraded their infield with this move, and grabbed one of the best remaining shortstops on the market.

[Russell Dorsey on Twitter ; photo from Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports]

The post Cubs sign free agent to massive contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
CBS Boston

Hurley: What, exactly, are Red Sox doing?

BOSTON -- There are, undoubtedly, several ways to build a contending baseball team. Big spending is not always -- or even usually -- the best way to build a championship club, so some patience in the winter can be rewarded the following summer and fall.Yet even with that understanding, it's extremely difficult if not borderline impossible to understand what, exactly, the Boston Red Sox are doing this offseason.Thus far, the team has spent its time showing some faint public interest in players, only for those players to almost immediately sign elsewhere. The Red Sox were building some "momentum" toward re-signing Xander...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
Yardbarker

Outfield free agent options left on the market

With the Braves saying goodbye to Dansby Swanson, who signed a massive deal with the Cubs, Alex Anthopoulos has money to bolster the roster. Their obvious hole is at shortstop, but I expect the cap space to be allocated to other positions because of the available free agents on the market. The outfield and designate hitting options are much more plentiful than shortstop; here are some free agent targets that could interest the Braves:
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Carlos Correa news

The San Francisco Giants and star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a massive 13-year, $350 million deal earlier this month, but an update on Tuesday may put this deal on hold for the moment. According to The Associated Press, two people with “direct knowledge of the situation” revealed that the San Francisco Giants have postponed an Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Carlos Correa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Hello, Goodbye

With his deal official and in need of a new number, Kodai Senga took to Twitter to ask fans what they think he should wear in New York. As his Mets tenure officially came to an end, Chris Bassitt typed a goodbye tweet to New York and the fans. Around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Punt Decision

Few things in football, if any, upset the general fan base more than a punt inside another team's territory. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus chose to punt from the Eagles' 31-yard line on Sunday afternoon. Fans are furious. "Punting from the 31 yard line should be a fireable offense," one...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Surprising Jalen Hurts injury status revealed

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts may miss Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder injury. “Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per Read more... The post Surprising Jalen Hurts injury status revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired

An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy on New MLB Postseason Format

The expanded format adopted last season could benefit the Texas Rangers if they're able to contend in 2023. If Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was skeptical of the new expanded postseason, he doesn’t appear to be now. ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake

It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news

The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

The Comeback

39K+
Followers
874
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy