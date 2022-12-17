Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Two New Midfielders
Chelsea would like to bring in two new midfielders over the next few months.
BBC
Karim Benzema: France striker claims in tweet that international career 'is ending'
France striker Karim Benzema has tweeted that his journey with national team "is ending". Benzema, who turned 35 on Monday, missed the World Cup through injury as Les Bleus lost 4-2 on penalties to Argentina in the final. He has 97 caps, scoring 37 goals and now it appears he...
Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech
AC Milan are no longer interested in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Kante, Messi, Martinez, Pickford, Juranovic, Gvardiol, Kvaratskhelia
Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, to stave off interest from Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required) France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement. (Sport - in Spanish)
SB Nation
Even in defeat, Mbappé was clinical
Through 70 minutes of Sunday’s World Cup Final, it was a one-sided affair. Argentina had a 2-0 lead, with both Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scoring to inch the legendary Messi steps closer to his impossible dream in his final World Cup match. France had yet to take...
SB Nation
Denis Zakaria still hoping to make things work at Chelsea
Denis Zakaria arrived as last-minute midfield reinforcement over the summer, joining Chelsea on loan from Juventus on deadline day. It seemed a somewhat panicky move at the time, but given the injuries we’ve suffered in midfield (especially to N’Golo Kanté), it should’ve proven a very good decision indeed.
BBC
Your World Cup scouting report
We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Pep Guardiola to snap up for Manchester City. Natalie: Alexis Mac Allister. He would be great on the left wing for City. Stew: I really rate Joska Garvdiol from Croatia - he'd look good in a City shirt. Bill:...
BBC
Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
Gareth Southgate Decides To Remain As England Manager Until After Euro 2024
Southgate has decided to continue working as manager of the England national team until after the European Championship in 2024.
BBC
SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three
Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
SB Nation
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: back to Arsenal
With the World Cup and the Monday morning (center?)backing through, we can fully shift our attention back to TSF’s raison d’etre — Arsenal Football Club. When last we left our heroes, the Arsenal men were top of the Premier League by five points and into the knockout stages of the Europa League. The Arsenal women trail Chelsea by three points with a match in hand in the WSL and should win their Champions League group (the final match, away to FC Zurich, is tomorrow).
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
An intriguing South Coast derby awaits on Boxing Day as new-look Southampton host Brighton. New Saints boss Nathan Jones had a day in charge before their final game before the World Cup break, as his side put up a fight but lost 3-1 at Liverpool. After Ralph Hasenhuttl’s departure after almost four years in charge, Jones is tasked with keeping this talented young squad in the Premier League. Getting off to a winning start in his first home league game in charge against Brighton (the team he used to play) is essential. They sit in 19th place but are just two points from safety with a favorable run of games coming up.
Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
SB Nation
Jim Fraser promoted to Chelsea Head of Youth Development and Recruitment
Long-time Chelsea Academy chief Neil Bath was recently promoted to become our Director of Football Development and Operations — thus taking on some duties relating to first-team matters as well — and rather unsurprisingly, his former assistant has now been (reportedly) promoted to take up his old title.
BBC
Michael Beale confident Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic
Venue: Pittodrie Date: Tuesday, 20 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scoltand Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Michael Beale has a "huge amount" of confidence Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic once his squad recovers from injury. With several first-team players already...
