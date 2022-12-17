ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move

"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
SB Nation

Even in defeat, Mbappé was clinical

Through 70 minutes of Sunday’s World Cup Final, it was a one-sided affair. Argentina had a 2-0 lead, with both Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scoring to inch the legendary Messi steps closer to his impossible dream in his final World Cup match. France had yet to take...
SB Nation

Denis Zakaria still hoping to make things work at Chelsea

Denis Zakaria arrived as last-minute midfield reinforcement over the summer, joining Chelsea on loan from Juventus on deadline day. It seemed a somewhat panicky move at the time, but given the injuries we’ve suffered in midfield (especially to N’Golo Kanté), it should’ve proven a very good decision indeed.
BBC

Your World Cup scouting report

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Pep Guardiola to snap up for Manchester City. Natalie: Alexis Mac Allister. He would be great on the left wing for City. Stew: I really rate Joska Garvdiol from Croatia - he'd look good in a City shirt. Bill:...
BBC

Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app

The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
BBC

SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three

Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
SB Nation

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: back to Arsenal

With the World Cup and the Monday morning (center?)backing through, we can fully shift our attention back to TSF’s raison d’etre — Arsenal Football Club. When last we left our heroes, the Arsenal men were top of the Premier League by five points and into the knockout stages of the Europa League. The Arsenal women trail Chelsea by three points with a match in hand in the WSL and should win their Champions League group (the final match, away to FC Zurich, is tomorrow).
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

An intriguing South Coast derby awaits on Boxing Day as new-look Southampton host Brighton. New Saints boss Nathan Jones had a day in charge before their final game before the World Cup break, as his side put up a fight but lost 3-1 at Liverpool. After Ralph Hasenhuttl’s departure after almost four years in charge, Jones is tasked with keeping this talented young squad in the Premier League. Getting off to a winning start in his first home league game in charge against Brighton (the team he used to play) is essential. They sit in 19th place but are just two points from safety with a favorable run of games coming up.
SB Nation

Jim Fraser promoted to Chelsea Head of Youth Development and Recruitment

Long-time Chelsea Academy chief Neil Bath was recently promoted to become our Director of Football Development and Operations — thus taking on some duties relating to first-team matters as well — and rather unsurprisingly, his former assistant has now been (reportedly) promoted to take up his old title.
BBC

Michael Beale confident Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic

Venue: Pittodrie Date: Tuesday, 20 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scoltand Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Michael Beale has a "huge amount" of confidence Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic once his squad recovers from injury. With several first-team players already...

