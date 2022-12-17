Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:54 p.m. EST
Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals. Twitter users will no longer be able to link to certain rival social media websites, including what the company called “prohibited platforms” such as Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon. The move Sunday is the latest by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk to crack down on certain speech. He shut down a Twitter account last week that was tracking the flights of his private jet. The banned platforms include mainstream websites such as Facebook and Instagram, and upstart rivals Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr, Post and former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social. Twitter gave no explanation for why the blacklist included those seven websites but not others.
The AP Interview: Vermont Sen. Leahy ponders his legacy
Sen. Patrick Leahy is wrapping up a 48-year career representing Vermont
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to a joint session of Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. The highly sensitive...
Zelensky to visit Washington in historic visit with Biden
President Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House Wednesday, marking an unprecedented visit aimed at underscoring American support for Ukraine nearly 10 months in its fight against Russia’s invasion. Biden will also announce an additional $2 billion in military aid that includes advanced air defenses to help Ukraine defend against Russian…
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. U.S. officials described details of the aid on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced. The aid signals an expansion by the U.S. in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses against what...
Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried’s extradition could occur once it is approved by the Bahamian court.
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States. The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas, in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era restrictions in place. Before Roberts issued that order, they had been slated to expire Wednesday. Under the restrictions, officials...
Ukraine’s president visits front-line city in country’s east
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the recent focus of some of the most intense fighting of Russia’s war. The president’s office in Kyiv said Tuesday. The office says the eastern city is the scene of “fierce battles” between Ukraine’s defenders and Russia’s invading forces. The office said that Zelenskyy met and chatted with military personnel. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said Russia’s efforts to conquer Bakhmut had turned the eastern Ukrainian city into ruins.
Mass funeral in Gaza draws tears, rare criticism of Hamas
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Thousands of people have joined the funerals of eight young Palestinian men who drowned off the coast of Tunisia nearly two months ago as they tried to sail to new lives in Europe. The drownings have reverberated across Gaza. They have drawn attention to the dire conditions in the territory after a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade but also prompted some rare public criticism of the ruling Hamas militant group. The men’s bodies were returned to Gaza on Sunday, two months after the smuggling ship they were on sank off the coast of Tunisia.
