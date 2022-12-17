ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Months after a violent shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood, has progress been made?

Bishop Avery Comethier is one of many people trying to bring about change in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood,. Through the work of pastors on patrol, a group of local pastors who patrol the nearby communities. Comethier tells me the key to the success of their mission is members of the community, especially the youth seeing ordinary people like him who care about them "
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady hosts Chanukah on Jay

Sundown Sunday night marks the first night of Hannukah, the first of eight nights. And to kick off the holiday, Schenectady is hosting Chanukah on Jay. It’ll be an event presented by the Jewish community in partnership with about two-dozen local sponsors including schools and temples. It’s from 2-4:30...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Weekend Queensbury fire under investigation

Fire crews were battling a large fire in Queensbury this past weekend. The fire broke out on Juniper Drive early Sunday morning. A viewer sent NewsChannel 13 some photos. We have calls out to our sources, and will bring you updates as we get it on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Q 105.7

Traffic Stop Helps Get Massive Amount of Fentanyl off the Streets

Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop and were surprised at what they found. Thursday night, David M. Nelson of Albany was taken into custody after deputies found he was driving with a suspended license. Not only that, but after searching his car they found a decent amount of crack-cocaine in addition to a whopping 6,500 bags of fentanyl laced heroin (CBS 6 Albany).
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Albany County reconvenes its opioid task force

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County is reconvening its opioid task force -- at a time that County Executive Dan McCoy calls "frightening" for the fight against addiction. McCoy says there were 128 opioid deaths in the county this year -- that's more than three times the number of deaths seen in 2015.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

