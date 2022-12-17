Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
Best pizza places near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great pizza in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best pizza shops around Albany, according to Yelp.
Lehigh to lay off Glens Falls employees in April
The Lehigh Cement plant off of Warren Street is set to close in 2023. When it does, it will end an over 100-year run in the city - as well as the employment of 85 people.
Minden highway garage, vehicles destroyed in blaze
Fort Plain fire crews were piecing things together at their station around 11 a.m. Sunday, after an hours-long firefight at the Town of Minden Highway Garage.
Saratoga Springs FD receives over $4M to hire more staff
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed his push to fund programs to give Upstate New York fire departments the support they need.
Rensselaer County Office Building moves to East Greenbush
EAST GREENBUSH — The new Rensselaer County Office Building is on Route 4 in East Greenbush, right off Exit 8 in the old Rose & Kiernan building. Monday was the first day in the new space. People are still unpacking and settling in. There’s still a lot of construction going on.
Local attorney to fill Cohoes City Court vacancy
Local attorney Francisco Calderon has been selected to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Cohoes City Court, according to Mayor Bill Keeler.
Saratoga City Council approves liquor license proposal, Downtown Advisory Committee formed
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The Saratoga Springs City Council has voted to move forward with a proposal that aims to make the city more involved in the liquor license application and renewal process for bars, restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol on their premises. The vote was 3 to 2.
17 EMS teams handle NY propane truck crash
Last week, a partially-loaded propane delivery truck rolled over during a motor vehicle accident. The crash prompted a response from First Responders from several agencies across two counties.
Months after a violent shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood, has progress been made?
Bishop Avery Comethier is one of many people trying to bring about change in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood,. Through the work of pastors on patrol, a group of local pastors who patrol the nearby communities. Comethier tells me the key to the success of their mission is members of the community, especially the youth seeing ordinary people like him who care about them "
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Popular Downtown Albany Rest/Bar for 15 yrs Closing Well-Known Cafe Moving In
A popular restaurant and bar that has been a staple in downtown Albany for fifteen years announced that they would be closing for good. Although this is sad news, there is a neighboring cafe that will move into that space because of the closure. One Restaurant Closes Another Cafe Moves...
Schenectady hosts Chanukah on Jay
Sundown Sunday night marks the first night of Hannukah, the first of eight nights. And to kick off the holiday, Schenectady is hosting Chanukah on Jay. It’ll be an event presented by the Jewish community in partnership with about two-dozen local sponsors including schools and temples. It’s from 2-4:30...
Weekend Queensbury fire under investigation
Fire crews were battling a large fire in Queensbury this past weekend. The fire broke out on Juniper Drive early Sunday morning. A viewer sent NewsChannel 13 some photos. We have calls out to our sources, and will bring you updates as we get it on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
Renovated Ballston Spa ALDI reopens
The ALDI at 2008 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa has reopened after being closed for renovations since October 3. The store was originally supposed to reopen on November 17, but that date was pushed back.
Traffic Stop Helps Get Massive Amount of Fentanyl off the Streets
Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop and were surprised at what they found. Thursday night, David M. Nelson of Albany was taken into custody after deputies found he was driving with a suspended license. Not only that, but after searching his car they found a decent amount of crack-cocaine in addition to a whopping 6,500 bags of fentanyl laced heroin (CBS 6 Albany).
12/17/2022: Snow & rain in the rear view!
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:
Albany County reconvenes its opioid task force
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County is reconvening its opioid task force -- at a time that County Executive Dan McCoy calls "frightening" for the fight against addiction. McCoy says there were 128 opioid deaths in the county this year -- that's more than three times the number of deaths seen in 2015.
NY health department staffer mocks McLaughlin’s cancer diagnosis
Albany, N.Y. — A state Department of Health employee mocked Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Twitter in response to news that the politician was being treated for prostate cancer — then doubled down by seeming to laugh off criticism of her remarks. McLaughlin, 59, a Republican former...
