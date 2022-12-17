Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
KU backup point guard Pettiford says ‘team talk’ after Tennessee loss helped Jayhawks
Kansas men’s basketball has clobbered Texas Southern by 32 points, Seton Hall by 26 points, Missouri by 28 points and Indiana by 22 points since the Jayhawks’ ugly 64-50 loss to Tennessee on Nov. 25 in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game in Paradise Island, Bahamas. What’s a...
Wichita Eagle
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana’s Game Against Elon in Real Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) host the Elon Phoenix (2-10) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are looking to bounce back from an 22-point loss at Kansas on Saturday before Big Ten play resumes on Jan. 5 at Iowa.
Wichita Eagle
Bracketology: Lunardi Has Arizona, Kansas as No. 1 Seeds, Indiana Still No. 4
Joe Lunardi's released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, projecting the full 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Following an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday, Indiana did not move from last week's projections, holding steady as a No. 4 seed. This bracket would provide plenty of intriguing storylines for Indiana, who could matchup with Kentucky in the Round of 32 with a potential rematch against Kansas in the Sweet 16.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks jump four spots in updated Associated Press men’s basketball top 25
Kansas men’s basketball, which clobbered Indiana by 22 points on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, has jumped from No. 8 to No. 4 this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Purdue (11-0) received 40 first-place votes and remained No. 1 this week. UConn (12-0) improved one slot and checked in at No, 2. The Huskies received 21 first-place votes.
Wichita Eagle
KU coach Bill Self on expected winter weather: ‘Cold never called off a basketball game’
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self isn’t concerned about the frigid temperatures affecting KU’s game against Harvard. The two teams will face off Thursday at 6 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse on ESPN2. “We know it’s going to be cold, but cold never called off a basketball game before,” Self...
Wichita Eagle
What Miller Kopp, CJ Gunn Said After Indiana’s Win Over Elon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp had the hot hand at the start of Tuesday's game, scoring Indiana's first eight points against Elon. CJ Gunn had an opportunity for more minutes with Xavier Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo out due to injury, and Gunn scored a career-high 11 points.
Comments / 0