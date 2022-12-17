Joe Lunardi's released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, projecting the full 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Following an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday, Indiana did not move from last week's projections, holding steady as a No. 4 seed. This bracket would provide plenty of intriguing storylines for Indiana, who could matchup with Kentucky in the Round of 32 with a potential rematch against Kansas in the Sweet 16.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO