ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana’s Game Against Elon in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) host the Elon Phoenix (2-10) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are looking to bounce back from an 22-point loss at Kansas on Saturday before Big Ten play resumes on Jan. 5 at Iowa.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wichita Eagle

Bracketology: Lunardi Has Arizona, Kansas as No. 1 Seeds, Indiana Still No. 4

Joe Lunardi's released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, projecting the full 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Following an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday, Indiana did not move from last week's projections, holding steady as a No. 4 seed. This bracket would provide plenty of intriguing storylines for Indiana, who could matchup with Kentucky in the Round of 32 with a potential rematch against Kansas in the Sweet 16.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wichita Eagle

What Miller Kopp, CJ Gunn Said After Indiana’s Win Over Elon

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp had the hot hand at the start of Tuesday's game, scoring Indiana's first eight points against Elon. CJ Gunn had an opportunity for more minutes with Xavier Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo out due to injury, and Gunn scored a career-high 11 points.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy