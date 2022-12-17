ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Even without the C-54, the Dare Airport candy drop is a big hit

Hundreds of excited attendees converged on Dare County Regional Airport on Sunday, Dec. 18, for the Christmas season candy drop, even though the C-54 airplane was not involved this year because the pilot fell ill. In essence, the event is a reenactment of the candy drop portion of the Berlin...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

Another home in KDH carries on the Poulos legacy

Dianna Mueller says she had long searched for an angel to put in her yard, but she could never find the one she had pictured in her mind. Recently, on a trip to Chesapeake, she walked into a home goods store and laid eyes on the one, in all its eight-foot glory.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Receiving stolen property charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head approves street resurfacing project, hears divided public comments

At their December 6 regular meeting, Nags Head commissioners approved a $1.7 million contract to Fred Smith Company for a six-and-a-half-mile street resurfacing project in Nags Head Acres subdivision, a portion of Old Nags Head Cove subdivision, E. Barnes St., Admiral St., East and West Soundside Rd., E. Bladen St., a portion of Memorial Ave. and Bainbridge Street.
NAGS HEAD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy