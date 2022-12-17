Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Even without the C-54, the Dare Airport candy drop is a big hit
Hundreds of excited attendees converged on Dare County Regional Airport on Sunday, Dec. 18, for the Christmas season candy drop, even though the C-54 airplane was not involved this year because the pilot fell ill. In essence, the event is a reenactment of the candy drop portion of the Berlin...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
outerbanksvoice.com
Another home in KDH carries on the Poulos legacy
Dianna Mueller says she had long searched for an angel to put in her yard, but she could never find the one she had pictured in her mind. Recently, on a trip to Chesapeake, she walked into a home goods store and laid eyes on the one, in all its eight-foot glory.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City
One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
How to watch Rocket Lab’s launch from Wallops Island on Virginia’s Eastern Shore
Rocket Lab announced that the "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission won't launch Monday "due to continued strong upper-level winds forecast."
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. That's the same block...
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
Protestors want Virginia Beach pastor to step down
Blanchard was arrested after he and 16 other men were arrested in an online chatting sting in 2021.
Virginia Beach residents concerned over plans to redevelop KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A proposed redevelopment project could transform a shopping center in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. Just off Indian River Road and Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach sits the KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center. “I think it’s a nice, cool, laid-back atmosphere," said Jevan Pasley, who works...
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Receiving stolen property charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
WAVY News 10
Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
Firefighters respond to house fire on Camino Reath South in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on the 2400 block of Camino Real South.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
Chesapeake man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say they've arrested a Chesapeake man after he was caught allegedly stealing catalytic converters from parked vehicles. Officers were called to the 7500 block of J Avenue around 2:30 on the morning of December 13 for a report of a man who was seen underneath parked cars.
WAVY News 10
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
2 sent to hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Chesapeake
The investigation revealed the crash involved four vehicles Monday morning.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head approves street resurfacing project, hears divided public comments
At their December 6 regular meeting, Nags Head commissioners approved a $1.7 million contract to Fred Smith Company for a six-and-a-half-mile street resurfacing project in Nags Head Acres subdivision, a portion of Old Nags Head Cove subdivision, E. Barnes St., Admiral St., East and West Soundside Rd., E. Bladen St., a portion of Memorial Ave. and Bainbridge Street.
