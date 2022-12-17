Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Blowing snow expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday
SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures. Snow is forecast to roll into Sioux City during the morning hours Wednesday, lasting through much of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Total accumulation of around 2 to 3 inches is expected.
Wind chill could hit 44 below in Sioux City Thursday night
SIOUX CITY -- Nighttime low temperatures in the Sioux City area are expected to dip well below zero this week. Overnight low temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights are currently forecast to in the range of 15 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Wind-chill values could be up to 44 degrees below zero during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning.
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buried parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started last Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried...
Sioux City S.C. East drums Spirit Lake with resounding beat 72-45
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sioux City S.C. East put away Spirit Lake 72-45 on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Sioux City S.C. East squared off with Sioux City S.C. West in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Mrs. Oakley Perry Creek Elementary
The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City. I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us money for the peer I would like more presents for all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Filly.
Some healthy practices still in place nearly 10 years after Blue Zones Project comes to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Nearly a decade ago, the Blue Zones Project sought to make healthier living a reality for Sioux City residents. Restaurants pledged to add healthier choices to menus, workplaces agreed to minimize the availability of junk foods in vending machines and residents established walking moais, teams that met once a week to walk at least 30 minutes.
Marasco Ayau Elk Point-Jefferson
The following letters are from Mrs. Brooklyn Marasco Ayau’s second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary. May name is Brynlee. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas I’d like a Huferbord, fack nals, and figits. Love, Brynlee. Dear Santa,. My name is...
Photos: Sioux City North dancers compete in Class XI Dance Solos
Five Sioux City North dancers competed in Class XI Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Elizabeth DePriest, Micsha Gleiser, Anahi Sanchez, Joslyn Lilly and Mackenzie Larson were the entrants for North.
Kristi Schmitz Elk Point-Jefferson
The following letters are from Mrs. Kristi Schmitz’s second-grade class from Elk Point-Jefferson. My name is Cooper. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a bay blad with a stadium, Traivs Kelec Chiefs shirt, and bakgogonz. Love, Cooper.
Standing Bear movie 'I Am A Man' to begin production in Nebraska next year
About a decade after filmmaker Andrew Troy began work on “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear,” the movie will begin production next year thanks to $6 million in grants from the state of Nebraska and the Cherokee Nation Film Office. Troy, who...
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (14) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Alta-Aurelia outlasts Correctionville River Valley in topsy-turvy battle 57-41
Alta-Aurelia dumped Correctionville River Valley 57-41 in Iowa girls basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 12, Alta-Aurelia faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Correctionville River Valley took on Mapleton MVAOCOU on December 9 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief...
MINI: Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and Methodist Church
THE MINI: As a confirmed acrophobic, it gave me pause to see that firefighter on that 100-foot boom putting out that fire at the Ida Apartments. Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and especially the Methodist Church. Bless them one and all. - William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
Sioux City Police Department looks for suspects in Monday morning convenience store robbery in Morningside
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking two men in connection with a robbery at a Morningside convenience store and the theft of a pickup truck used as a getaway vehicle. At around 6:21 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to Sarg's Mini Mart,...
16-year-old who died in collision was junior at McCool Junction High School
A 16-year-old driver who died Sunday when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on U.S. 81 east of Hastings was identified as a junior at McCool Junction High School. Jordan Tol of Fairmont was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Mark Dreesen, 61, of Brockway, Montana, was not injured.
Hull Western Christian severs Sergeant Bluff-Luton's hopes 73-56
Hull Western Christian pushed past Sergeant Bluff-Luton for a 73-56 win in Iowa boys basketball action on December 20. Last season, Hull Western Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off on December 21, 2021 at Hull Western Christian. For a full recap, click here. In recent action on December 13, Sergeant...
Judge issues $7.1 million judgment against former Lawton business
SIOUX CITY — A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature
Third-party ads that targeted state Sen. Tony Vargas during his recent run for U.S. Congress featured incredulous voices, baffled over a seemingly selfish move: He wanted to “double his own salary” with taxpayer money. What the ads didn’t say: Nebraska’s 49 state senators have been paid $12,000 a...
New York bans retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the retail sale of certain pets on Nov. 15. According to the governor's office, the new law seeks to "end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders".
