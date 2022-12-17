ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisian opposition calls on president to quit after low turnout election

 3 days ago
TUNIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia's "Salvation Front" opposition coalition called for President Kais Saied to quit office, saying he had lost his legitimacy after Saturday's parliamentary election had a preliminary turnout figure of less than 9%.

The election was part of a series of political changes made by Saied after he shut down the previous parliament last year and then rewrote the constitution in moves his critics have called a coup.

The Front, made up of several political parties including the Islamist Ennahda which was the biggest party in the previous parliament, called for "massive protests and sit-ins" to demand fresh presidential elections.

Although opposition groups have previously attacked Saied's political programme, they had not previously said he should quit office.

"What happened today is an earthquake," said Front leader Nejib Chebbi. "From this moment we consider Saied an illegitimate president and demand he resign after this fiasco," he said.

He added there should be a short transitional period under a judge followed by presidential elections and a national dialogue.

Saied has presented his political changes as necessary to save Tunisia from years of political and economic crisis.

Related
Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would "temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region".
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel's mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
