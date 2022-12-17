Read full article on original website
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
CAMPBELL: November weather summary
The Kansas Ag-Climate Update is a joint effort between our climate and extension specialists. Every month the update includes a brief summary of that month, agronomic impacts, relevant maps and graphs, 1-month temperature and precipitation outlooks, monthly extremes, and notable highlights. November 2022: Exceptional drought conditions across the state. The...
Gov. unveils plan to immediately ‘axe tax’ on groceries, diapers
ROELAND PARK – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday released her three-part ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years, according to a statement from her office. The comprehensive plan delivers on major campaign promises, including a push to immediately...
No work ‘extension'...Krug to retire after 33 years in Great Bend
Donna Krug grew up on a farm, northeast of Washington, Kansas, just a few miles away from Mill Creek. Following high school, Krug stayed close to home and attended Kansas State University. Although just an hour away from home, K-State appeared intimidating at first to Krug. “K-State was a pretty...
Great Bend Fire Dept. makes two new hires
Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick spent a few moments introducing the fire department’s latest hires at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. The governing body welcomed Neslon Neuberger and Joel Mosqueda. "We've hired both in the last three weeks," said McCormick. "They'll finish their four-week training this...
Kansas universities facing $1.2B in deferred maintenance
TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred...
Great Bend strikes a deal with Blizzard Energy's lease agreement
Blizzard Energy has been “cooking” tires in Great Bend since 2015. Extracting materials from tires in a process called pyrolysis, the company breaks down the tires through heat. The business, located near the Great Bend Municipal Airport, suspended its operations since the COVID-19 pandemic due to a workforce shortage.
Barton’s 'Cougar Supply Den' receives $70,000 grant
Barton’s Cougar Supply Den (CSD) was awarded $70,000 through a federal grant from the United States Department of Education and the Kansas Board of Regents that can be used to purchase food and personal care items that students in need can use free of cost. Central Kansas Upward Bound...
Kobach selects retired appellate judge to be Kan. solicitor general
TOPEKA — Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach on Monday said he would hire a retired judge from the Kansas Court of Appeals to serve as solicitor general responsible for representing the state in civil and criminal appellate cases. Kobach appointed Anthony Powell, who retired from the Court of Appeals in...
Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday
Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System names interim CEO
HUTCHINSON— Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announced the hiring of new Interim CEO Jeff Egbert, according to a media release from the organization. Egbert replaces Ken Johnson who resigned November 18, after seven years leading the organization. The HRHS Board of Directors has worked diligently to find a professional...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Top Ag Stories of 2022
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 12 indicates the area of exceptional drought covering almost one-third of our state, mostly western Kansas but also parts of South Central and Southeast Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with extreme drought almost here. The six to ten-day outlook (December 21 to 25) indicates a 80 to 90% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 23 to 29) indicates a continued 40 to 60% of below normal temperatures and up to a 40% chance of below normal precipitation. This week: the top agriculture stories of 2022. This list isn’t meant to be complete and not necessarily in any particular order.
SIGLER: Barton County public health news
If there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that nearly three years of pandemic living has left us sick of sickness. The best ways to prevent most chronic diseases are to eat healthy, be physically active, and avoid tobacco and excessive alcohol use. Tips for a Healthy...
USDA warning: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
Attorneys general want Apple, Google to raise age ratings for TikTok
Attorneys general from 15 states want Apple and Google to increase their age ratings for the social media application TikTok. They have sent letters to the companies’ CEOs that say states have the right to pursue legal action if age ratings for the app aren’t changed. The Apple...
Barton Community College receives grants to promote recycling
By combining funds awarded from two separate grants Barton Community College has been able to place recycling containers throughout student housing as well as two four-bin trailers to hold material. Barton Central Kansas Upward Bound Director Patrick Busch spearheaded the entire project as a way to foster good recycling habits...
Blizzard Energy in Great Bend trying to become operational again
Blizzard Energy opened in 2015 in Great Bend as a recycling facility for tires. The company breaks down tires through heat and distributes the components. Blizzard suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and are attempting to restart. The City of Great Bend has been working with Blizzard to find terms...
City of Great Bend names new interim leadership duo
After Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis announced his resignation Dec. 5, the Great Bend Great Bend City Council announced steps were underway to find Francis' replacement. At Monday's meeting, the governing body approved Assistant City Administrator Logan Burns to become the interim administrator and Police Chief Steve Haulmark will...
Prosecutor: Woman lost $1.2 million in romance scam
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million, federal prosecutors said. Rotimi Oladimeji, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
