Barton County, KS

Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas

TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
KANSAS STATE
CAMPBELL: November weather summary

The Kansas Ag-Climate Update is a joint effort between our climate and extension specialists. Every month the update includes a brief summary of that month, agronomic impacts, relevant maps and graphs, 1-month temperature and precipitation outlooks, monthly extremes, and notable highlights. November 2022: Exceptional drought conditions across the state. The...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Fire Dept. makes two new hires

Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick spent a few moments introducing the fire department’s latest hires at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. The governing body welcomed Neslon Neuberger and Joel Mosqueda. "We've hired both in the last three weeks," said McCormick. "They'll finish their four-week training this...
GREAT BEND, KS
Kansas universities facing $1.2B in deferred maintenance

TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred...
KANSAS STATE
Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday

Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System names interim CEO

HUTCHINSON— Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announced the hiring of new Interim CEO Jeff Egbert, according to a media release from the organization. Egbert replaces Ken Johnson who resigned November 18, after seven years leading the organization. The HRHS Board of Directors has worked diligently to find a professional...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Top Ag Stories of 2022

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 12 indicates the area of exceptional drought covering almost one-third of our state, mostly western Kansas but also parts of South Central and Southeast Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with extreme drought almost here. The six to ten-day outlook (December 21 to 25) indicates a 80 to 90% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 23 to 29) indicates a continued 40 to 60% of below normal temperatures and up to a 40% chance of below normal precipitation. This week: the top agriculture stories of 2022. This list isn’t meant to be complete and not necessarily in any particular order.
KANSAS STATE
SIGLER: Barton County public health news

If there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that nearly three years of pandemic living has left us sick of sickness. The best ways to prevent most chronic diseases are to eat healthy, be physically active, and avoid tobacco and excessive alcohol use. Tips for a Healthy...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Barton Community College receives grants to promote recycling

By combining funds awarded from two separate grants Barton Community College has been able to place recycling containers throughout student housing as well as two four-bin trailers to hold material. Barton Central Kansas Upward Bound Director Patrick Busch spearheaded the entire project as a way to foster good recycling habits...
GREAT BEND, KS
City of Great Bend names new interim leadership duo

After Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis announced his resignation Dec. 5, the Great Bend Great Bend City Council announced steps were underway to find Francis' replacement. At Monday's meeting, the governing body approved Assistant City Administrator Logan Burns to become the interim administrator and Police Chief Steve Haulmark will...
GREAT BEND, KS
Prosecutor: Woman lost $1.2 million in romance scam

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million, federal prosecutors said. Rotimi Oladimeji, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
