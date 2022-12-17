Solana was finding it hard to leave the oversold region for weeks. SOL’s projection, as the year closed, indicated stagnancy in the bearish region. At one point, crypto investors tipped Solana [SOL] to become the “Ethereum [ETH] killer,” since it offered better speed and scalability than the latter. Some time back, the permissionless DeFi solution acted like it was up to the task. However, its recent conduct showed that SOL could now be a shadow of its former self.

1 DAY AGO