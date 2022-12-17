Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu tokens register double-digit upticks; what could it mean for SHIB
Shiba Inu tokens eluded slight market increases with notable value surges. SHIB outperformed other top cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t enough for long-term holders. Tokens under the Shiba Inu [SHIB] ecosystem registered double-digit upticks in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The price tracking platform revealed that...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA]: Investors can profit from sellers’ exhaustion if BTC…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A bullish ADA could reach the midpoint of the channel at 0.3042. Cardano [ADA] has been under heavy selling pressure over the past few days, but the bulls are...
ambcrypto.com
ETH painted a glum picture on the charts despite the anticipation of this huge…
Ethereum was the focal point of a possible Visa collaboration to aid auto payments and account abstraction. While ETH deposits climbed, transaction count decreased. Payment processing network Visa beckoned that it wished to partner with Ethereum [ETH] in the near future, according to its recent research paper. The time of release might come as shocking to many, especially as billions of dollars continue to be wiped out of the crypto market.
ambcrypto.com
Is Polkadot’s [DOT] bull run around the corner? These metrics suggest that…
Though Bullish/Bearish Ratio and other metrics were positive, other market indicators opposed a price hike. Polkadot’s [DOT] recent price action did not align with investors’ interest, as its chart was painted entirely red. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that DOT registered over 8% negative weekly gains and was trading at $4.61 at press time, with a market capitalization of over $5.2 billion.
ambcrypto.com
Can BNB bulls clear this major obstacle to hit $257.4?
BNB was in an uptrend since 17 December. It could reach $257.4, according to RSI and DMI metrics. However, the active hourly addresses could complicate matters as they could undermine buying pressure in the short run. Binance Coin [BNB] faced a massive dump last week as the FUD over Mazar’s...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin adds 10 million transactions in 10 days, what does it mean for LTH?
Litecoin maintained healthy transaction growth despite bearish performance. However, its low weighted sentiment was evidence of the fact that LTC may not have a strong recovery. On 19 December, the Litecoin Foundation announced that it processed over one million transactions within the last 10 days. This meant that the blockchain...
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] races against time and this signal could be key
Solana was finding it hard to leave the oversold region for weeks. SOL’s projection, as the year closed, indicated stagnancy in the bearish region. At one point, crypto investors tipped Solana [SOL] to become the “Ethereum [ETH] killer,” since it offered better speed and scalability than the latter. Some time back, the permissionless DeFi solution acted like it was up to the task. However, its recent conduct showed that SOL could now be a shadow of its former self.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Decoding if BTC’s position offers a buying opportunity for traders
The coin remained undervalued but on-chain data showed no confirmation to begin buying. Bitcoin [BTC], like many other cryptocurrencies, followed through with a downtrend in the just ended 16 to 18 December weekend. Needless to say, the downturn led BTC into an historically favorable position. According to on-chain data source,...
ambcrypto.com
Here’s why ETH co-founder Vitalik Buterin has high hopes from crypto in 2023
Vitalik Buterin spoke about the future of Ethereum in an interview. He elaborated on ETH’s use case as a wallet infrastructure and stablecoin. Vitalik Buterin, the man behind the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum [ETH], shared his outlook for crypto in 2023. In an interview with Bankless on...
ambcrypto.com
Is Ethereum ready for a pivot as this ETH front sees renewed interest
ETH saw an increase in the demand for futures contracts, which may result in rising volatility this week. Though the metrics were in favor of the bulls, ETH’s price saw a bearish shift. Ethereum [ETH] dashed all hopes for a short-term rally as its performance last week was a...
ambcrypto.com
ETH could see a small bounce from $1180, but can traders expect an uptrend
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum sinks into a bullish order block on the daily timeframe. Traders can wait for a reaction on lower timeframes before entering any trades. Ethereum shed nearly 14%...
ambcrypto.com
Gate US coming to the USA after obtaining licenses for cryptocurrency trading!
The US crypto exchange industry has grown significantly, with hundreds of exchanges contesting the market. However, with the collapse of FTX, the market lacks major competition that offers services beyond just spot trading on a few mainstream assets. Regardless, smaller and newer exchanges entering the market are seeing a rise in user count, showing that demand is high for new alternative platforms.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: >$280M exchange wallets as trader points to “the same pattern”
The biggest Dogecoin whale moved over $280 million worth of DOGE. DOGE was unable to breakout from decline as famous trader predicted more reds. The address with the largest Dogecoin [DOGE] holdings transferred 3.84 billion of the meme coin, valued at $280.6 million, in the early hours of 20 December. The bagholder, who owned about $2.5 billion DOGE in a Robinhood wallet, completed the transactions in 14 batches, according to Lookonchain.
ambcrypto.com
Tron becomes second largest chain by TVL; does this mean celebration for TRX
Tron outcompetes most of its rival networks in terms of TVL. However, TRX faces resistance in its attempts to cross above its 50-day MA. The Tron network can be considered as one of the blockchains that have managed to achieve noteworthy growth so far this year. The network is about to end 2022 on a positive growth trajectory after dethroning the Binance Smart chain to become the second largest crypto network by TVL.
ambcrypto.com
FIL bulls face rejection at $3.4, can traders expect more losses in coming days
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $4 mark was an important level of support that was lost last week. Filecoin traded just above another psychological level at $3 but could face more bearish...
ambcrypto.com
Can the Terra Rebel update give LUNC investors a reason to rejoice
Terra Rebel reduced the total number of active members. Though development activity rose, social dominance fell. On 19 December, Twitter user Asobs revealed a major update regarding the Terra Classic [LUNC] ecosystem. The update reveal made LUNC a hot topic of discussion once again. According to him, Terra Rebels reduced...
ambcrypto.com
Tezos’ 12th protocol goes live but why is XTZ languishing in pessimism
Tezos proceeded with the Lima upgrade, pushing efforts to improve block propagation. XTZ traders remained hesitant in enhancing volume across board. The turbulent happenings around the crypto market may have sent the industry three steps back but not for Tezos [XTZ]. This is because the self-upgradeable blockchain ensured that it went ahead with its 12th protocol upgrade.
ambcrypto.com
ADA struggles to hold its place on the charts despite Cardano’s dominance over…
Cardano outperformed its rival networks in terms of development activity. ADA could make a strong comeback, based on its metrics. Cardano [ADA] might just secure the blockchain spotlight after the latest GitHub weekly development activity report. According to the report, Cardano had the highest development activity score from 10 – 17 December.
Comments / 0