Nicholas helps Gardner-Webb top North Carolina Central 72-70

DQ Nicholas turned a three-point play with 15 seconds left to lift Gardner-Webb to a 72-70 win over North Carolina Central on Saturday afternoon.

Marque Maultsby hit back-to-back layups, the second with 1:36 left to pull NC Central even at 69-69, and Eric Boone hit the second of two free throws to put the Eagles in front, 70-69.

Caleb Robinson scored 16 points and contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Runnin' Bulldogs (4-7). Kareem Reid scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Nicholas was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Brendan Medley-Bacon led the way for the Eagles (5-7) with 19 points and seven rebounds. North Carolina Central also got 15 points from Maultsby. In addition, Justin Wright finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.