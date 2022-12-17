Trubisky set to get start; Pickett downgraded to out

Word came out earlier that Mitch Trubisky would be manning the ship for the Steelers against the Panthers on Sunday.

It became official that Mitch is going to get the start when the team downgraded Kenny Pickett to out for the game.

Pickett is still in concussion protocol and was originally listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Trubisky stepped in last game against the Ravens when Pickett had to exit the game, he threw for 276 yards with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. He has a 63.3% pass completion this season through six games.

In addition, the Steelers announced linebacker Myles Jack has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable. He currently is dealing with a groin injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but returned to limited action on Friday.