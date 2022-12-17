ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, CO

More than 3,300 veteran graves to be honored with wreaths

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUQpv_0jmK3YrU00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For National Wreaths Across America Day, Evergreen Heritage is aiming to place live balsam wreaths on every grave that belongs to a veteran on Saturday, Dec. 17.

To honor the service of local heroes, 3,300 wreaths have already been sponsored for the commemoration. Additional wreaths are available for purchase here . $5 from every purchase will go toward Evergreen Heritage to support year-round care and restoration projects in Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries. Evergreen Heritage, a local nonprofit, provides care for the historic properties of Evergreen and Fairview.

Evergreen and Fairview are the final resting places of more than 3,300 veterans dating back as far as the Civil War. The two are the city’s oldest, continuously-operated cemeteries, according to a press release.

For 2022, more than 1,700 locations nationwide will participate in Wreaths Across America. The event is supported by nearly 4,000 fundraising groups and more than two million volunteers, per the press release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado opens

AURORA, Colo. — An Illinois-based family restaurant is expanding to Colorado. Sweet Basil Café opens its first Centennial State location on Monday, Dec. 19, at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The restaurant, which serves an expansive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites, occupies a 6,911-square-foot space at...
AURORA, CO
washparkprofile.com

The truth behind the Sand Creek Massacre

“You see us, but you don’t know who we were.”. These are the words of Fred Mosqueda, a Southern Arapaho language and culture coordinator who spoke at the late-November opening of the new “Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” exhibit at History Colorado.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Firefighters battle structure fire in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Englewood. At about 4:25 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of West Stanford Avenue and South Delaware Street for a report of a duplex fire, according to DFD. When crews...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas

An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Roundtable on respiratory illness. Experts met to discuss the intensity of respiratory illness in Colorado. Kim...
BOULDER, CO
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Westminster Selects New City Manager!

The City of Westminster has selected Mark Freitag as its city manager after an extensive engagement process with the community and city staff. “We have learned a good deal about Mark through this intensive recruitment process, and we have chosen him to be the leader of our community,” said Westminster Mayor Nancy McNally. “We believe he will bring the focus and leadership needed to strengthen the City’s core services and improve our community’s quality of life.”
WESTMINSTER, CO
KDVR.com

Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home

Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
COLORADO STATE
Upworthy

Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
INDIAN HILLS, CO
9NEWS

In-N-Out Burger prepares first Denver location

DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after November crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

As mayor, Hancock walked the arts walk | John Moore

Michael Hancock could “Imagine 2020” when he became Denver’s mayor in 2011. He just couldn’t imagine, you know … 2020. Who could?. In 2013, Hancock launched “Imagine 2020,” Denver’s first strategic cultural visioning plan in 25 years. By activating a diverse cross-section of city, community and cultural leaders, Hancock made it plain from the start that arts and culture would permeate every aspect of his administration, driven by the guiding principle that the arts are for everyone.
ARAPAHOE, CO
KXRM

KXRM

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy