More than 3,300 veteran graves to be honored with wreaths

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For National Wreaths Across America Day, Evergreen Heritage is aiming to place live balsam wreaths on every grave that belongs to a veteran on Saturday, Dec. 17.

To honor the service of local heroes, 3,300 wreaths have already been sponsored for the commemoration. Additional wreaths are available for purchase here . $5 from every purchase will go toward Evergreen Heritage to support year-round care and restoration projects in Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries. Evergreen Heritage, a local nonprofit, provides care for the historic properties of Evergreen and Fairview.

Evergreen and Fairview are the final resting places of more than 3,300 veterans dating back as far as the Civil War. The two are the city’s oldest, continuously-operated cemeteries, according to a press release.

For 2022, more than 1,700 locations nationwide will participate in Wreaths Across America. The event is supported by nearly 4,000 fundraising groups and more than two million volunteers, per the press release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.