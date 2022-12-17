Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Two New Midfielders
Chelsea would like to bring in two new midfielders over the next few months.
BBC
Karim Benzema: France striker claims in tweet that international career 'is ending'
France striker Karim Benzema has tweeted that his journey with national team "is ending". Benzema, who turned 35 on Monday, missed the World Cup through injury as Les Bleus lost 4-2 on penalties to Argentina in the final. He has 97 caps, scoring 37 goals and now it appears he...
Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech
AC Milan are no longer interested in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Kante, Messi, Martinez, Pickford, Juranovic, Gvardiol, Kvaratskhelia
Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, to stave off interest from Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required) France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement. (Sport - in Spanish)
SB Nation
Even in defeat, Mbappé was clinical
Through 70 minutes of Sunday’s World Cup Final, it was a one-sided affair. Argentina had a 2-0 lead, with both Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scoring to inch the legendary Messi steps closer to his impossible dream in his final World Cup match. France had yet to take...
BBC
Your World Cup scouting report
We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Pep Guardiola to snap up for Manchester City. Natalie: Alexis Mac Allister. He would be great on the left wing for City. Stew: I really rate Joska Garvdiol from Croatia - he'd look good in a City shirt. Bill:...
BBC
Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
Report: Chelsea Attempted To Sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea attempted to sign Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.
BBC
SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three
Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
NBC Sports
Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day, as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to get off to a flying start to the restart. The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.
Report: Liverpool To Meet Representatives Of Ismael Bennacer In Next Two Weeks, Reds Want 2-3 Midfielders
The AC Milan midfielder has less than 18 months left on his current deal.
BBC
Gareth Southgate to remain England manager until after Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed. He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup. The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions...
Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Brom head coach has made 'huge' impact, says Grady Diangana
Carlos Corberan has made a "huge" impact on and off the field since becoming West Bromwich Albion head coach says winger Grady Diangana. Since replacing Steve Bruce in October, Corberan, 39, has overseen a significant upturn in form. Saturday's 3-0 win over Rotherham was Albion's fifth victory in a row...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Juranovic, Oda, Jack, Hagi, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Johnstone
Josip Juranovic is wanted by Barcelona, with two Premier League clubs and Atletico Madrid also monitoring the Celtic right-back, who impressed for Croatia at the World Cup. (Sky Sports) Barcelona may need to sell before they can make an approach for Josip Juranovic, while Real Sociedad are also keen on...
BBC
Lionesses: Can 2023 be even better for England's women after historic year?
It has been an unforgettable year for the Lionesses. Becoming European champions on home soil, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup with a 100% record, beating the world number one at Wembley and going an entire year unbeaten. "You can't beat that, you can only equal that," said England manager...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: De Jong, Wan-Bissaka, Amrabat, Caicedo, Moukoko, Gvardiol, Thuram
Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has reportedly told Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag he would be happy to move to Old Trafford. (Mirror) West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United's English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)
SB Nation
Jim Fraser promoted to Chelsea Head of Youth Development and Recruitment
Long-time Chelsea Academy chief Neil Bath was recently promoted to become our Director of Football Development and Operations — thus taking on some duties relating to first-team matters as well — and rather unsurprisingly, his former assistant has now been (reportedly) promoted to take up his old title.
BBC
Michael Beale confident Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic
Venue: Pittodrie Date: Tuesday, 20 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scoltand Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Michael Beale has a "huge amount" of confidence Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic once his squad recovers from injury. With several first-team players already...
