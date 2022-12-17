Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Explains Passing on Gesta: "It’s Not About Money, Easy Fights, I'm Focused On Tank’
Ryan Garcia was in the midst of a training camp and preparing for a January tuneup fight against Mercito Gesta, but on Friday, Garcia announced that he’d no longer be fighting Gesta and instead will heading straight to the Gervonta Davis bout, which is tentatively scheduled for April. “I...
Boxing Scene
Shishkin: I'll Be Ready To Give Canelo All He Can Handle!
Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - Unbeaten contender Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) grinded out a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over former world champion Jose Uzcategui (32-5, 27 KOs) to win the IBF Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. "I came to America, and I've been living here for the last few years, to...
Boxing Scene
Spence: ‘I Got Helluh Options, I’ll Fight Whoever; Crawford Looked Good vs. Avanesyan, KO Was Nasty’
The much-discussed bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford slipped away once Crawford opted to face David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10. That night, Crawford scored a spectacular knockout-of-the-year contender against Avanesyan in Nebraska. Meanwhile, in the Dallas area, Spence was involved in a freak car accident involving a 14-year-old unlicensed driver. Spence’s car was totaled, and he said his leg was injured.
Boxing Scene
Erickson Lubin Vows To KO Sebastian Fundora If Given A Rematch
Before Erickson Lubin would lay his head to rest at night, the newly turned 26-year-old envisioned a roaring crowd standing on its feet while he clutched a junior middleweight world title. With six consecutive victories under his belt since his jaw-dropping defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo several years ago, Lubin remained confident that his championship aspirations were well on their way.
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward: You Have Got To Favor Tank Davis in Ryan Garcia Fight
Former two division world champion Andre Ward gave his take on the 2023 mega-bout between lightweight rivals Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. Davis will return to the ring on January 7, when he faces unbeaten super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Garcia Forgoing Tune-Up Ahead of Tank Fight: ‘I Strongly Feel It’s a Big Mistake’
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya apparently has enormous qualms about his star charge’s decision to go straight into a spring showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Lightweight attraction Ryan Garcia was originally slated to take on Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on Jan. 21, in what was supposed to be a tune-up ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Baltimore’s Davis in April. But the native of Victorville, California tweeted on Friday that he had decided to decline a stay-busy fight with Gesta, saying it was essentially unnecessary, especially for the fans.
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera: I Was Too Slow; Martin Was The Better Guy; I Don’t Want Losing To Feel Normal
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera has worked tirelessly since he moved from the Dominican Republic to Miami five years ago in pursuit of his dream to become a lightweight world champion. When the reality of what had happened to him Saturday night hit Rivera, the 24-year-old contender cried in...
Boxing Scene
Spence: Crawford Went About Making Avanesyan Deal Wrong Way; Still Fight 'I Really Want'
LAS VEGAS – Errol Spence Jr. is still hopeful that he’ll finally fight Terence Crawford at some point in 2023. Spence’s return to the ring has been delayed by minor injuries sustained during another car accident December 10. The undefeated, unified welterweight champion plans to fight someone other than Crawford in “April, May or June,” which means his long-discussed showdown with Crawford couldn’t happen until sometime in the second half of next year.
Boxing Scene
Video: Frank Martin Breaks Down Big Win Over Michel Rivera
Frank Martin Interview - Video By Ryan Burton - Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - In a high stakes battle between undefeated lightweight contenders, Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) fought his way to a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over Michel Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs). The scores were 117-110, 118-109 and 120-107.
Boxing Scene
Jermall Charlo: "Jaime Munguia Don’t Want No Smoke"
As of late, the career of Jermall Charlo has been incredibly frustrating. Since 2020, the argumentative WBC middleweight champion has fought just once annually. In 2022, due to a nagging back injury and personal issues, the 32-year-old was forced to withdraw from his optional title defense against fringe contender, Maciej Sulecki.
Boxing Scene
Broner: 'I’m Not Just One of The Elite, I’m One of The Greats of All Times'
Adrien Broner’s career these days may be in flux, but his legacy apparently isn’t. The multiple-weight champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, isn’t too concerned that his inconsistencies in and out of the ring will have any bearing on how he is perceived in posterity. Broner will return to the sport after a nearly two-year absence on Feb. 18 against Ivan Redkach in the main event of a BLK Prime-promoted 10-round welterweight bout in Atlanta.
Boxing Scene
Chris Colbert: "Great Win Frank Martin, Let's Dance"
Despite being forced to take on a late replacement in Hector Luis Garcia, Chris Colbert, as hubris as ever, believed that he would have little to no trouble dealing with the 31-year-old. Nevertheless, regardless of his self-belief, the crafty southpaw floored the loquacious star during their showdown earlier this year before cruising to a unanimous decision victory.
Boxing Scene
Mayer: When They Announced Second Score For Baumgardner, I Knew They Were Going To Rob Me
A few months have passed, but former world champion Mikaela Mayer is still very firm on her position that an unjust decision took place in the October grudge fight with Alycia Baumgardner. In a close boxing match, one judge scored it 97-93 for Mayer, while the other two tallied 96-95...
Boxing Scene
Chris Billam-Smith: Jai Opetaia Beat The Man, So Now It's My Turn To Beat The Man!
British cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith delivered a brutal knockout one minute and 52 seconds into the 5th round of his fight against explosive Albanian Armend Xhoxhaj to solidify his claim to a world title shot in 2023. Billam-Smith finished the fight with a vicious combination of punches that started with a...
Boxing Scene
Spence Not Interested in Fighting Pacquiao, Compares it To Holmes Beatdown of Ali
Errol Spence Jr. thinks it would severely hurt his credibility if he fought Manny Pacquiao at this point in his career, and he has a specific historical precedent in mind to back up his claim. Talk of Spence, of Desoto, Texas, fighting Filipino legend Pacquiao cropped up recently after Pacquiao,...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter on Fury Fight: We Are In Negotiations with 3 Countries in Middle East
If Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk expect to maximize the earnings from their undisputed heavyweight rematch, they will likely have to fight somewhere in the sandy climes of the Oil Kingdom. Manchester’s Fury, who holds the WBC belt, and Ukraine’s Usyk, who owns the WBA, WBO, and IBF ones, are...
Boxing Scene
Fury, Usyk Agree To Fight Next Without Interim-Bouts, Says Arum
Top Rank's CEO, Bob Arum, has indicated that heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next - without any interim-fights. Arum, who co-promotes Fury with Queensberry Promotions, is still working out the details for a fight where the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBA world titles would be at stake.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Vladimir Shishkin Outboxes Jose Uzcategui For Decision Win
Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - In an IBF super middleweight eliminator, Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) picked up the biggest win of his career with a twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Jose Uzcategui (32-5, 27 KOs). (photos by Esther Lin) The scores were 115-113, 117-111 and 117-111. Shishkin...
Boxing Scene
Vincent Astrolabio: I'm Going To Keep Pushing To Fight The Best
Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) scored an impressive and dominant sixth-round stoppage over Nikolai Potapov (23-3-1, 11 KOs) in their IBF Bantamweight Title Eliminator. "I’m very happy with the victory,” said Astrolabio. “This was my first time in the U.S. and I'm thankful to Manny Pacquiao...
Boxing Scene
Shalom: There Definitely is The Possibility To See Jonas Fight Shields in 2023
Ben Shalom, who promotes Liverpool's WBO, IBF, WBC junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas, would certainly be interested in matching her against Claressa Shields, who is currently the undisputed middleweight champion. Both Shields and Jonas have expressed interest in fighting each other. Shalom will meet with Jonas and her handlers in...
