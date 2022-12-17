ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former CSRA Santa barred from associating with children

A former Columbia County teacher and CSRA Santa will not be permitted to have contact with children under 16 years of age after alleged misconduct with two female students at Evans High School. Gregory Steven Brooks, 65, is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by a person of...
