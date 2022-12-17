Read full article on original website
Former CSRA Santa barred from associating with children
A former Columbia County teacher and CSRA Santa will not be permitted to have contact with children under 16 years of age after alleged misconduct with two female students at Evans High School. Gregory Steven Brooks, 65, is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by a person of...
Road rage leads to deadly shooting at popular Gwinnett County tavern
Gwinnett County Police say road rage led to a deadly shooting at a busy Tavern around 7 p.m. Monday night. Investigators say the shooting happened near Will Henry’s Tavern on Rockbridge Rd. at Five Forks Trickum Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When police...
Search for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in front of her son, Johns Creek Police say
Johns Creek police is searching for a suspect after two people were shot at a Fulton County home. According to police, officers responded to the scene Monday at 2:42 a.m. At the scene, police found two victims — Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend, Jerrold Knight. Police told Channel 2...
