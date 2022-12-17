The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing long odds heading into Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Mike Tomlin needs to win out to avoid his first losing season and subsequently lose his national media Teflon coating. Rookie Kenny Pickett has not cleared concussion protocol and they have been embroiled in a quarterback controversy about who would replace him in the starting lineup this week. The team is listing badly, and they desperately needed a course correction.

