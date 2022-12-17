ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Appleby, Wake Forest upend No. 14 Duke 81-70 in ACC play

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Wake Forest had survived close games this season, even twice winning on a last-second shot. It was enough to have coach Steve Forbes deliver a message that resonated before playing No. 14 Duke. ”Don’t play to survive,” Forbes said. ”Play to win.”. The Demon Deacons...
DURHAM, NC
mypanhandle.com

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville look to upset No. 10 Arkansas

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville look to upset No. 10 Arkansas. Arkansas lost a key piece when Trevon Brazile sustained a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago, but freshman Jordan Walsh has stepped up his game and appears to be an apt replacement. Winners of six straight games, the No. 10...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mypanhandle.com

Brown scores 25, No. 19 Michigan rolls past No. 6 UNC 76-68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and 19th-ranked Michigan knocked off No. 6 North Carolina 76-68 on Tuesday night at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The 6-foot-1 Brown was 9 of 15 from the field and made three 3-pointers in her 113th career game for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mypanhandle.com

North Carolina, Michigan narrow focus

Michigan and North Carolina are experienced enough to understand winter missteps are easier to forget with a little success in March. While neither college basketball powerhouse is ready to shed serious aspirations of playing into April 2023, this season is not going according to plan for either program just yet.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
mypanhandle.com

Sherfield scores 22 points to send Oklahoma past Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Grant Sherfield scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and Tanner Groves finished with a double-double and Oklahoma beat Florida 62-53 in an Inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday night. Sherfield’s 3-pointer with 12:44 left gave Oklahoma a 42-41 lead and the Sooners (9-3) led for...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy