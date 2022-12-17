ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Walmart recalls frozen Asian cuisine in Texas, Illinois, Missouri and 25 other states

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pT6EN_0jmK2YpH00

Hundreds of Walmart stores have pulled a frozen Asian cuisine from shelves after the USDA announced nearly 3 tons of the product was mislabeled and could cause allergies to flare.

On Thursday, Mountain View Packaging, an Idaho business, recalled about 6,013 pounds of frozen, read-to-eat INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced. The chicken contained shrimp, which was not declared on the product’s label.

When the recall was alerted, there weren’t any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the chicken. But the USDA still advises anyone who gets ill to contact a healthcare provider.

The product was made on Nov. 17 and authorities believe it could already be consumers’ freezers. Walmart says the recall affects hundreds of stores in 28 states — including Texas, Missouri, Illinois and North Carolina.

To identify the right package, it is labeled as:

▪ 18.5 oz packages of “INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds ENTREE” with lot code 22321-1, UPC code 695119120499, and a best by date 05/24/2023.

If a consumers have the product, they should returned it to the store they purchased it and call INNOVASIAN for a refund or replacement at 800-324-5140.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
OHIO STATE
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy